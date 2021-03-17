Police said a driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle this morning, injuring two and sending the second vehicle into the side of a Dubuque bank.
Tahiri A. Gutierrez-Perez, 26, of Dubuque, and passenger Maria L. Gutierrez, 52, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. today at the intersection of 14th Street and Central Avenue. Police said Aimee K. Ball, 47, of Dubuque, was westbound on 14th Street when she failed to stop at a red light at the intersection.
Ball’s vehicle struck Tahiri Gutierrez-Perez’s vehicle, which was southbound on Central. The Gutierrez-Perez vehicle then struck the side of the Dubuque Bank and Trust branch at 1398 Central Ave.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, a bank spokeswoman said operations at the branch were not impacted by the crash.
Ball was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light.
Tahiri Gutierrez-Perez was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.