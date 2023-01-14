BELLEVUE, Iowa — John Gallagher knew how to tell a story.
Whether it was about one of the Bellevue resident’s many hunting trips or a recent dog-training exercise, he would throw his whole body into the retelling, adding sound effects as necessary to get his point across.
“He was a bowhunter, so he’d always demonstrate, like, pulling the string back and get all gesture-y about it and make these big, loud noises,” recalled Molly Dillon, John’s daughter. “He’d be telling a story, and all of a sudden (he would say), ‘Boom,’ super loud or something.”
Recommended for you
John died on Nov. 15 of natural causes. He was 77.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1945, to Fergus and Mildred Gallagher at the U.S. naval hospital in Farragut, Idaho. Shortly after, the family moved back to Dubuque, where John grew up in a downtown duplex one floor above his grandparents.
He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1963 and spent some time in college before leaving and joining the Navy in 1966. He spent two years on active duty during the Vietnam War, finding his way around the globe by the end of his enlistment on the USS Biddle.
During his service, he made stops in places such as Hawaii, Hong Kong and the Philippines. He would pick up mementos, such as wood carvings and utensils, at his stops and had many memorable moments along the way.
“When he was in Hawaii, he wanted to try out surfing. He said when the wave hit, the surfboard went straight up in the air, hit him in the head and he got knocked out cold,” recalled John’s son, Sean Gallagher. “He always made it sound like some professional ... had to come save him, but I think it was probably just another guy in the Navy.”
John returned to Dubuque in the late 1960s and obtained a teaching degree from Loras College in 1973. During his studies, he met his future wife, Marsha, at a restaurant in East Dubuque, Ill. The two were married in 1972.
The couple had two kids, Sean and Molly, before getting divorced in the early 1980s. The divorce was hard on John, and his kids admit it had an impact on their relationship with their father early on. He moved to Florida shortly thereafter, where he worked as a substitute teacher.
When he returned to Dubuque a few years later, he had a renewed intention to build stronger relationships with his children. He attended sports games and other school activities to cheer on his kids, and he started to forge deeper bonds with them.
“Because he worked with underprivileged kids there and saw what they went through, he told me that seeing and knowing those kids made him decide he wanted to be a better father,” Sean said.
Christmas Eve was a big holiday for the family, and John would host. He would wait until everyone arrived to start cooking and task the kids with doing the dishes later. He always would add fennel seeds to his dishes, despite his family’s conflicting palates, and was known for his ability to pick out a good gift for friends and family.
“He was a bachelor the entire time I knew him, but it touched my heart that every Christmas Eve he would buy me a sweater,” said Laura Gallagher, John’s daughter-in-law. “And he was good at picking them out, too. They were always beautiful, and I was always really proud of that fact.”
John assumed several job titles in his life, including stints as a firefighter in Idaho, an employee in the City of Dubuque’s housing department and a dog breeder and trainer. He was partial to setters and Labradors, which he would train to hunt birds and small game.
John was a lifelong hunter and early member of Dubuque Bird Dog Club and Dubuque Archery Club and a founding member of Key City Hunting Retriever Club. Rock, a yellow Lab, and Rosie, a black Lab, were two of his favorite hunting dogs.
Of the many titles and roles he took in his life, “Papa” was by far one of John’s favorites.
He would have his grandkids over for sleepovers, take them on tractor rides or cook them dinners any chance he got. Having worked far away from his kids for parts of their childhoods, he was keen in his older years to not miss out on any more chances to spend time with family.
“He loved having grandkids,” Molly said. “He liked teaching them things or building things or just hanging out with them, watching movies or telling stories.”
John mellowed over the years, learning to let things pass by more easily. He would meet with friends every Thursday and make unannounced trips to visit his kids to drop off extra food or other items. He listened to Tchaikovsky and audiobooks on tape with the volume all the way up, and he took up vegetable gardening.
“He asked me to help a lot (with the garden),” said Maisy Eagle, John’s granddaughter. “Like every time I went over, it was always something (he’d want to do together).”
The last conversation he had with his family was about an upcoming doctor’s visit. He was known for being chatty on the phone, once he figured out how to get it to work, but that time all he needed was to call and ask if he could catch a ride and say, “I love you.”
He died a few days later, peacefully in his sleep.
“It was the best-case scenario, really. He just went to bed, closed his eyes and never got up,” Sean said. “... He wasn’t always perfect, you know, but especially the last few years, he really tried (his best for us).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.