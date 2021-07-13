HOPKINTON, Iowa — When Brent and Kathy Salow decided to start their business, Salow’s Sweet and Savory, they didn’t imagine success would come as fast as it has.
Operating out of their garage, which they have remodeled into a restaurant-style kitchen, the couple has become a hidden gem in the Hopkinton area.
Brent has been in the food service industry for years, notably working as a cook at Hotel Julien Dubuque, and Kathy has handled business for her family’s business Kirkwood Sun Country Produce.
Originally starting with a bakery, the couple decided to give themselves a challenge after they found success with their baked goods.
The Salows have found it fulfilling taking on the challenge of the catering side of the business.
“Once we got that first order of chicken out, we realized that we could really do it,” Kathy Salow said, and they haven’t looked back.
Along with catering, Salow’s Sweet and Savory also does carryout lunch specials. Although there were doubts of how well walk-in business would do, the couple said their semi-truck-friendly property on 302nd Street in Hopkinton has done well.
Salow’s Sweet and Savory Bakery and Catering is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. It can be reached at 319-480-2069, and more information is available at Salow’s Sweet and Savory LLC, Bakery & Catering on Facebook.