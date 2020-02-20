When Anita Callahan visited her parents, she often would find her dad, Daniel Smith, sitting in the living room, his feet up, reading his Bible.
Quietly, she would sneak over, sit down next to him and flip open her own Bible. It was a special moment the two shared, and a testament to her dad’s constant faith.
“When he prayed before meals he would always thank God for being a good God or a giving God, and that’s how he lived — grateful for his life,” she said.
Smith, a longtime faculty member and executive at Emmaus Bible College, died Wednesday at age 86. He leaves behind his wife, Martha, their children, Callahan, Grace Smith and John Smith, and eight grandchildren.
Throughout her life in Dubuque, Callahan’s house always was busy. The doors were open to everyone from family members needing a place to stay, either short- or long-term, to staff and students from Emmaus.
“My parents both took in a lot of people and had many open meals with students from the college,” she said. “Our friends would come over in massive groups and just sit with us.”
Smith came to Emmaus as a teacher in 1959, when the school was in Oak Park, Ill., and moved with the college to Dubuque in 1984. He spent about 60 years at the school in a variety of roles, including a 25-year stint as president and, most recently, about two decades as chancellor.
His dedication to the school’s mission and his students never wavered, said Lisa Beatty, the vice president for academic affairs at Emmaus.
“He was a great encourager,” she said. “He took the time to encourage and help, and I really appreciate that about him. I have been the dean here for (about) 14 years, and the Smith family, they just have (had) countless students in their home, having meals with them. It was a unique experience for Emmaus students.”
Beatty said Smith played an instrumental role in bringing the college to Dubuque and giving people another option for higher education in the area.
“I think Dan really loved the college, and he believed in the mission of the college,” she said. “And for that reason, he gave more than 60 years of his life to the college.”
Over time, Smith became so well known and respected, he became known as “Mr. Emmaus,” Beatty said.
Smith also spent time riding along with officers from the Dubuque Police Department, where he volunteered as chaplain and met with families who had lost loved ones.
Phil Boom, Emmaus’ current president, recalled a time Smith brought him down to the Police Department to speak to officers. Boom said he always will hold on to this memory and the way Smith cared for others in every aspect of his life.
“It kind of demonstrated his compassion and care,” Boom said. “Seeing that and bringing me into that was a demonstration of his true care, and not just living in a college ivory tower, but being connected with the real world.”