Authorities said a woman was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Dubuque.

Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, of Bettendorf, Iowa, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Friday on charges of felony eluding and possession of marijuana. Hall also was cited with four counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, two counts of failure to respond to steady red signal and one count each of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, dark window or windshield and operating a non-registered vehicle.

