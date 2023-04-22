Authorities said a woman was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Dubuque.
Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, of Bettendorf, Iowa, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Friday on charges of felony eluding and possession of marijuana. Hall also was cited with four counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, two counts of failure to respond to steady red signal and one count each of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, dark window or windshield and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hall’s vehicle Friday in the area of U.S. 61 and Digital Drive due to the vehicle not having a license plate. The vehicle “fled at a high rate of speed” and was pursued by the deputy into downtown Dubuque.
“The vehicle traveled well in excess of posted speed limits and ran multiple stop signs/lights through a residential area,” documents state.
Hall’s vehicle came to a stop in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace. The passenger of the vehicle, who was not named in documents, fled on foot. Hall later told authorities that the passenger told her not to stop, documents state.
Authorities searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana, and 0.5 grams of marijuana were found in a subsequent search, documents state.