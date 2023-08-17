CASCADE, Iowa — Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a fatal crash Sunday near Cascade.
The names of the four people seriously injured also were released, including an admissions staffer and two incoming students at Loras College in Dubuque.
Ben H. Nelson, 59, of Des Moines, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a report from Iowa State Patrol.
Yolanda J. Brown, 40, of Des Moines, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment, according to the report. Three others were taken to Dubuque hospitals by ambulance for treatment: Laura D. Brinez Camacho, 24, of Dubuque; Jorge B. Alsina, 18, from Spain; and Giovanne Bazzanella, 17, from Italy.
“I can confirm that one of my (Loras College) admission colleagues and two of our incoming students were seriously injured when a car driving the wrong way hit them late Sunday night,” Loras President Jim Collins wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald, referring to Brinez Camacho and the two teenagers. “My colleague was driving our new students to Loras from the airport.”
The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 151 and Gehl Lane. The Iowa State Patrol report states that Nelson’s vehicle was driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 151 and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Brinez Camacho.
The report states that the crash remains under investigation. In addition to the Iowa State Patrol, 14 agencies assisted in responding to the crash.
“We are grateful to the first responders and health care professionals who are caring for them,” Collins wrote in the email. “I am also grateful to the several members of our campus community who have been with our students and colleague since they were hospitalized.”