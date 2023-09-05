Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Authorities said a motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Jo Daviess County.
Nathan K. Willman, 22, of Freeport, Ill., was transported by private vehicle to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Willman had crashed his motorcycle at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 20 just west of Tranel Road in rural East Dubuque.
Willman’s motorcycle left the roadway, traveled into the median strip and overturned before coming to a rest in a ditch.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
