- The Dubuque League of Women Voters will host a public forum for the four candidates running for Dubuque Community School Board at 6:30 p.m. today in the City Council chamber of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. The event also will be recorded and later posted on the Dubuque Community Schools website. Incorrect information, including the event’s start time, was provided to the Telegraph Herald and included in a story Sunday on Page 11A.
- A vehicle driven by Tyler D. Gotto, 32, of Farley, Iowa, was struck by another vehicle during a crash Thursday afternoon in Dubuque. A story Saturday on Page 5A incorrectly stated that Gotto’s vehicle struck the other vehicle. A story with updated information is printed on Page 3A in today’s edition.
The Telegraph Herald regrets the errors.