MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A judge this week ordered that the owners of a now-shuttered Manchester roadside zoo must pay $70,000 in fines or serve jail time for animals that went missing before a court-ordered rescue operation.
Tom and Pam Sellner, of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, have been found in violation of the court-ordered removal of their animals, according to an order filed by Iowa District Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
The initial order, which also closed the zoo, was issued following a 2019 civil trial during which Ackley found the animals' living conditions "deplorable" and declared the zoo to be a public nuisance.
A contempt hearing took place in January. The plaintiffs, assisted by Animal Legal Defense Fund, argued that the Sellners violated the initial court order by removing animals from their property prior to rescue operations.
Ackley's latest order states that the plaintiffs "established beyond a reasonable doubt" that the Sellners violated the order.
"The deception that was used to hide the animals was deliberate and with much planning," Ackley's order states. "The deception enlisted others in the attempts to thwart the judicial process."
The Sellners will be fined $500 per animal missing during the two-day rescue operation, documents state. On Dec. 9, 2019, 79 animals were reported missing, and 61 animals were found to be missing on Dec. 12, 2019. Animal rescue groups reported taking 570 animals from the facility, but they noted that several animals specifically mentioned in Wittig’s removal order — including five brown bears, two mountain lions, a fox, a wolf hybrid, a camel, sugar gliders and other small animals and birds — could not be found.
In total, the fine is $70,000, which is to be paid to the plaintiff's attorneys or other designee.
"In order to be convicted of contempt, you have to prove that they willfully violated the court's order," said Kristy Rodgers, an attorney for the plaintiffs, in a statement. "It was clear to us that their actions intended them to do so, and we're just very happy the judge found that the evidence presented demonstrated that as well."
The Sellners were ordered to pay $1,000 of the fine monthly starting Friday, Oct. 1, and continuing on the first of every month. The order states that if the first payment is not made on time, the plaintiffs will tell the court whether they wish to pursue collection efforts. If not, the Sellners will instead serve a one-day jail sentence per missing animal for a total of 140 days.
The Sellners also can reduce their fine or jail time if animals that were missing during the 2019 rescue are returned in the next 30 days.
However, since that order was issued, the Sellners' attorney has filed a motion requesting that the first payment not be due until Nov. 1. The plaintiff's attorneys indicated they do not intend to oppose that motion.
"I can tell you that we are disappointed in the ruling," said the Sellners' attorney, Joey Hoover, in a statement. "And we are currently weighing our options .. including filing post-trial motions and possibly filing a writ of certiorari."
Ackley's order states that the Sellners were informed of the Dec. 9, 2019, rescue in advance and then took "deliberate action" that went against the court order.
When an Animal Legal Defense Fund agent came to the animal park on Dec. 8, 2019, documents state, they observed multiple trucks with animal cages on the Sellners' property. The trucks were seen leaving the property that evening and early the next day.
"Nothing in the order could be construed to lead the (Sellners) to believe they were permitted to retain, hide, exchange for any service or fee, dispose of, sell, give away or let die any of the animals which were the subject of the court’s order," documents state.
The Sellners previously asked to dismiss the contempt motion, arguing that the plaintiffs "lacked standing to bring the matter before the court."
However, Ackley's order states that the plaintiffs have a "legal interest" in making sure the animals were removed since they initially sued the Sellners for the court-ordered removal.
"They were invited into the zoo as paying customers," documents state. "Seeing the harm that was befalling the animals created emotional distress and anxiety. When they arrived on December 9th (2019) believing they were empowered with rescuing the animals, only coming to find the animals were mostly not present, caused a resurgence of that feeling of emotional distress and anxiety."
The order also states that the Sellners provided "less-than-credible testimony" during the contempt hearing about what happened between the time the court-ordered removal was issued and the two-day rescue.
Tom Sellner claimed "not to recall many things that happened" during his first day of testimony, documents state, but his "memory was rehabilitated" when he testified the following day. He testified he saw some animals back in cages following the first day of the animal rescue.
Documents also state that Pam Sellner's testimony "was not accurate in many regards and was lacking in credibility" and "the court finds her conduct in mistreating the animals to be intentional."
"From Ms. Sellner’s testimony, there is a great deal of money to be made on the sale of the animals she kept in the zoo. It was to her benefit financially to sell what she could before the date of the rescue," the order states.
Ackley's order on the contempt proceedings comes almost two months after the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed that Ackley issued a fair ruling during the Sellners' civil trial. Documents filed Monday state that contempt proceedings could continue after the Iowa Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal.