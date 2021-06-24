The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- David P. Steil, 47, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Noonan Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts and a warrant for violation of pretrial supervision.
David L. Cunningham, 48, of 1895 Central Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and false imprisonment. Court documents state that Cunningham assaulted Tiphani L. Breitsprecker, 31, of the same address.