The Kiwanis Club of Dubuque has awarded $7,500 grants each to a pair of local nonprofit organizations.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment and Opening Doors will receive the grants, according to a press release.
The release states that the St. Mark grant will help support an event on the Heritage Trail, a family bingo night, T-shirts for the Youth Summer Camp, a trip to Four Mounds and other events.
Club members will help with staffing.
The funding for Opening Doors will fund birthday celebrations, holiday events, transportation, field trips, school clothes and support the homeless shelter’s “Filling Your Cup event” on June 30.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.