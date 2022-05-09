The Kiwanis Club of Dubuque has awarded $7,500 grants each to a pair of local nonprofit organizations.

St. Mark Youth Enrichment and Opening Doors will receive the grants, according to a press release.

The release states that the St. Mark grant will help support an event on the Heritage Trail, a family bingo night, T-shirts for the Youth Summer Camp, a trip to Four Mounds and other events.

Club members will help with staffing.

The funding for Opening Doors will fund birthday celebrations, holiday events, transportation, field trips, school clothes and support the homeless shelter’s “Filling Your Cup event” on June 30.

