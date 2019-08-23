LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster officials intend to appoint a resident to an opening on the Common Council created by a recent resignation.
At-large Council Member Angie Gruetzmacher resigned because she is moving outside of the city limits. Her term runs through April.
City Clerk/Treasurer Dave Kurihara told council members that, given the time left in Gruetzmacher’s term, their options were to either appoint someone to the position or leave it empty until the April election.
Fourth District Alderwoman Kathryn Reuter urged the council to fill the vacancy.
“My son is undergoing cancer treatment, and I might be away and unable to attend meetings,” she said, expressing concern that, with a vacant position as well, the council might struggle to have a quorum for meetings so it can conduct business.
A quorum for the eight-person council is six members.
Council members voted unanimously to pursue appointing someone to the position.
City residents interested should submit a letter of interest to davidk@lancasterwisconsin.com or David Kurihara, City Clerk/Treasurer, City of Lancaster, 206 S. Madison St., Lancaster, WI 53813. The deadline is Sept. 9, with council members anticipated to consider making an appointment at their Sept. 16 meeting.