Trumpets were blaring, the sun was out and patriotism was in the air Tuesday afternoon as dozens of people gathered at Mathias Ham Historic Site in Dubuque to celebrate Independence Day.
The annual Audrey Hammer Fourth of July Ice Cream Social — named after a longtime Mathias Ham House tour guide — featured tours of the Ham House, barbeque and live music from The Americana Band.
"Having so many families choose to spend their holiday with us is special because not only are they having fun celebrating our country, they are also supporting historical sites like the Ham House, which really highlight communities like Dubuque," said Emily Adlfinger, marketing and communications manager at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Recommended for you
Mathias Ham Historic Site is operated by the Dubuque County Historical Society, whose flagship institution is the river museum. Proceeds from tours of the Ham House on Tuesday went toward the Jeffris Family Foundation Challenge Grant, which is matching donations to restore the interior of the house.
Tuesday's event also featured historic cannon demonstrations, popular lawn games such as horseshoes and a live radio broadcast.
Mike Parks, a volunteer at the event, fired off a Civil War-era Mountain Howitzer portable cannon. Crowds gathered to watch Parks and two other volunteers ignite the cannon, which exploded with a thunderous boom.
Parks said he has provided the cannon demonstrations for July 4 at the Ham House for the past five years.
“Fourth of July is important to me because back in 1776, we established a formalized foundation for our country, which laid the groundwork to become separate from England and become the country we are today,” he said.
With the temperature pushing 90 degrees, many flocked to the replica lead mine at the site to listen to the music and watch the cannon demonstrations.
Ann Williams and Geoffrey Mikol were at Mathias Ham Historic Site on Tuesday after watching the Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular on Monday at A.Y. McDonald Park in Dubuque.
“From what I’ve witnessed, Dubuque has done a great job of providing some wholesome family activities for celebrating the fourth,” Williams said. “It’s just really well done.”
The two also stopped to watch the cannon demonstration.
“(Geoffrey) liked it. He wants me to get him one for our backyard, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Williams joked.
Julie Clingman volunteered as a laundress to showcase how clothes were cleaned in the early days of America before electric washing and drying machines were invented.
Clingman said she volunteered as a chance to interact with children and provide them a better understanding of how things were done hundreds of years ago.
“It’s a chance for them to witness this in person and put it into context instead of just reading about it in a book,” she said.
Katrin Madayag-Ard, of Madison, Wis., was visiting the Ham House with her son, Paco, 8.
Madayag-Ard said the pair were visiting Dubuque for the first time and also went to the fireworks on Monday.
“I count every firework that bursts in the sky," Paco said. “Fireworks are cool.”