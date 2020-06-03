Police discrimination complaints

Dubuque residents who feel they have been discriminated against by a police officer have three options they can pursue.

1) They can file a complaint with Iowa Civil Rights Commission at https://icrc.iowa.gov or calling 1-800-457-4416.

2) They can file an internal affairs complaint with the Dubuque Police Department at https://bit.ly/3drFZNf

3) They can file a grievance with the Dubuque Community-Police Relations Committee. The DCPRC is composed of nine members: three community members, a Dubuque Human Rights Commission member, two minority representatives from the community, a city government representative, a police department representative, and a police officer designated by the Police Protective Association.

Complaint forms can be obtained from the City Manager's Office and City Hall, 50 West 13th St.; Dubuque Police Department, 770 Iowa St.; and Dubuque Human Rights Department, 1300 Main St.; or downloaded at https://bit.ly/2Mnd7dh.