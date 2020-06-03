About 250 people gathered in Jackson Park in Dubuque on Tuesday night to protest racial injustice and police brutality and to call for the end to institutional and systemic racism.
It marked the fourth straight day of peaceful demonstrations in the city, while unrest continued to rage across other parts of the country in response to the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
The Dubuque crowd — mainly made up of people younger than 40 — shouted George Floyd’s name and chanted “No justice, no peace,” while holding aloft signs with slogans such as “Black lives matter” and “White silence is violence.”
“I think it’s a testament for us gathered here tonight to show that we’re all tired of the trauma,” said Caprice Jones, founder and executive director of Fountain of Youth, while speaking at the event. “Everyone who has lived in America has been affected by some sort of trauma (sparked) by the lingering aspects of an old enemy — racism. ... It affects everyone when it deals with a system that manipulates the lives” of black people through the perpetuation of mass incarceration, poverty and “classism.”
Organizers said they intend to hold similar rallies each day this week, culminating in a block party Saturday afternoon at Comiskey Park.
Dubuque city leaders this week also issued a call to action and solidarity around conversations on race.
“(George Floyd’s) murder is sadly the latest in a long list of injustices experienced daily by people of color around the United States,” said Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol.
chief: protests have been problem free
Buol and City Council members began their meeting this week with a moment of silence “in recognition of the pain and grief that are being experienced ... by communities of color across the country who are witnessing racial injustice yet again.”
Cities, including Davenport and Des Moines, have erupted in violence over the past week. Buol praised the peaceful protest and rallies in the city in recent days.
In Dubuque, several retail locations closed early Monday, boarding up windows and barricading entrances.
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said Tuesday all was quiet overnight Monday, with the exception of multiple calls reporting rumors and a burglary to a downtown convenience store.
He said the break-in is being treated as a burglary — not looting and unrelated to any social unrest.
“To date, we have not received any credible information about anyone coming to Dubuque specifically or causing problems,” Dalsing said.
A Hy-Vee corporate spokeswoman said stores closed early to ensure employees “who live in various parts of the community/region” could safely get home to take care of family members and that some stores were boarded up to ensure “we can best serve our customers now and in the future.”
A Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto corporate representative could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
COMMUNITY RELATIONS
In 1993, Dubuque Police Department officials established a memorandum of understanding with the NAACP in response to accusations of racism. Out of the agreement, the Dubuque Community Police Relations Committee was born. The committee hears complaints about police misconduct regarding civil rights or discrimination.
In recent years, the group has expanded its focus to hearing complaints of discrimination by any city employee.
“We recognize that you face challenges on a daily basis in our community that most of us do not realize or even understand,” Buol said of “black and brown residents” living in Dubuque. “But we must listen and seek to understand if we are to create an environment of mutual respect and trust.
“This is the crux of the Black Lives Matter movement. It is not that anyone denies that all lives matter. It is that for too long black lives have not experienced the same care for their lives that many of us take for granted every day.”
Community Police Relations Committee Chairman Miquel Jackson, in an email to the Telegraph Herald, said the committee has provided a valuable forum “for pent -up emotions to be depressurized.”
He said awareness of social justice is increasing among city government and “is beginning to transition into some businesses.”
“I think Dubuque is slowly fixing the cracks in its foundation, but that needs to outpace the acts of injustice which put more cracks in it,” said Jackson, who also is the vice president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP. “Decision-makers need to go beyond hearing and seeing and standing alongside minorities. They need to take action on suggested solutions from those minorities.”
He said that should include an overhaul of the police relations committee “to add more teeth.”
The committee’s role is limited to reviewing complaints of police misconduct and discrimination and recommending operational or procedural changes to city and police department operations to ensure equal enforcement of the law, according to the city’s website.
“Many people don’t file complaints because the group has no say in what happens, even if discrimination is founded,” Jackson replied to the TH in an email. “They feel, ‘Why go through the long process if nothing is going to change?’”
CONNECTIONS SOUGHT
Dalsing on Tuesday told the TH that “we need (people in the community) to step up and come in and work with us.”
“We have an open invitation to folks meeting in the parks or marching through the downtown,” he said. “Let us know what you need. We need tangible things we can work on as a community.”
City Council members this week issued the same call to action.
“I heard we need to be tough with the protesters,” said Council Member David Resnick. “And I feel if you want to be tough, then let’s solve the deep and devilish scourge of un-American racism. It’s institutional racism. Historical racism. ‘Nothing-new-here’ racism. … That’s an absolutely essential job for ‘We the people.’”
Departing Council Member Brett Shaw called for an examination of racial disparities in policing and the elimination of the use of chokeholds “from any type of practice.”
The Dubuque Police Department’s use-of-force policy prohibits the holds “unless exigent circumstances leave them as a last resort” in defense of human life.
The policy also requires all incidents resulting in the application of lethal or less-lethal force be reported to the police chief and that all use of force resulting in injury or death be reviewed.