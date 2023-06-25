Some of the characters in the tale dip and flip and dive, frolicking in a tank of water. Others slither and slide among submerged branches, while some characters coax a rare species of toad to breed in order to bolster a fledgling population more than 800 miles from Dubuque.

The story of the establishment of the William Woodward Mississippi River Discovery Center, the facility that ushered in the modern-era National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, includes characters ranging from North American river otters and diamond-backed water snakes to conservationists improving the population pool of endangered Wyoming toads as the tale swings from one genre to the next — from part biology text to part economic development fairy tale.

Recommended for you