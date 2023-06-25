Some of the characters in the tale dip and flip and dive, frolicking in a tank of water. Others slither and slide among submerged branches, while some characters coax a rare species of toad to breed in order to bolster a fledgling population more than 800 miles from Dubuque.
The story of the establishment of the William Woodward Mississippi River Discovery Center, the facility that ushered in the modern-era National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, includes characters ranging from North American river otters and diamond-backed water snakes to conservationists improving the population pool of endangered Wyoming toads as the tale swings from one genre to the next — from part biology text to part economic development fairy tale.
“It was like Cinderella,” said Jerry Enzler, who retired in 2016 as president and CEO of Dubuque County Historical Society and its flagship institution, the river museum. “So many things came together.”
The setting for the tale has spread beyond the 68,000-square-foot river discovery center, with the museum and its companion pieces of Dubuque’s America’s River project riverfront development serving as an outline and inspiration for two decades of development to follow.
“The America’s River project, and specifically the National Mississippi River Museum, changed the future trajectory of the Dubuque region,” said Mike Van Milligen, Dubuque’s city manager. “The America’s River project and the river museum set a template for what public and private partnerships can do.”
Spin-offs of the tale include the reinvention of Dubuque’s Lower Main Street and the repurposing of the city’s Historic Millwork District.
“I say that all the time — (America’s River project) was the catalyst that got all of this development going,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “The Port of Dubuque coming online really became the straw that stirred the drink here in Dubuque.”
The museum has drawn nearly 4 million visitors in its two decades of existence. Visitors have become part of the story’s continuing plot.
“We have guests from all 50 states and over 70 countries,” said Kurt Strand, the river museum’s current president and CEO. “We once had a group from New Zealand come. They were a blast. I welcomed them off the bus, and they were here for five hours. Before they left, I went over and asked if they had any questions. A guy said, ‘I have only one question: Why Dubuque? New Zealand has nothing like this.’”
The William Woodward Mississippi River Discovery Center opened on June 28, 2003.
Various expansions followed, capped most recently by the March opening of the $2 million renovation of the Rivers to the Sea exhibit in the National River Center on the easternmost side of the museum’s campus.
The museum’s tale involves a small idea that unexpectedly grew, a community that banded together to launch two decades of public and private investment and a facility that helped reintroduce area residents to its greatest natural asset.
“It’s a fun story to tell,” Strand said.
AN IDEA TAKES HOLD
Riverboat gambling arrived in the Port of Dubuque in 1991 to help boost the local economy. It was the beginning of the community’s reintroduction to the Mississippi River.
Van Milligen said comprehensive planning work in the 1980s included an asset-mapping project.
“The No. 1 physical asset was identified as the Mississippi River,” he said. “Now, we think that is obvious. But it wasn’t obvious in the 1980s. Dubuque had turned its back on the Mississippi River.”
As the 1990s continued, the progressive-thinking president of the board of directors of Dubuque County Historical Society shared an idea to accelerate Dubuque’s reunion with the river.
William “Bill” Woodward was a longtime member of the society’s board. During his presidency, he worked with community leaders to help build an Iowa Welcome Center as an expansion to the Mississippi River Museum, which at the time consisted of a museum in a converted freight house, a nearby former passenger train depot and the retired dredge steamboat the William M. Black.
Woodward shared with Enzler his vision of how a museum devoted to the river, featuring interactive exhibits, could help transition Dubuque’s Ice Harbor from its post-industrial malaise to tourism magnet.
“In a sense, this (modern-era museum) began in 1995,” Enzler said.
Woodward’s initial vision would snowball over the next several years, expanding and evolving as it collected supporters, funds and ideas.
“It just grew and grew, and there were so many aspects to it,” Enzler said.
At the time of his death in August 1995 at age 56, Woodward was board chair of Dubuque-based Woodward Communications, Inc., parent company of the Telegraph Herald. When he died, he left the historical society nearly $2 million.
Months before his death, Bill advocated for the creation of a dynamic river science center. Museum organizers used Woodward’s gift as a leverage for other funds, and the scope of the project began to grow, with a budget of $10 million.
THE IDEA TAKES OFF
Teri Hawks Goodmann, now the director of strategic partnerships for the City of Dubuque, previously served as a development official with the museum, beginning in 1994. She coordinated fundraising efforts for the 1998-2003 campaign that resulted in the construction of the modern-era river museum, often drawing on her prior experience working on political campaigns and her extensive network of contacts.
“Wherever we went, everyone was captivated by this idea of an environmental and cultural interpretive center for rivers,” Goodmann said. “So much of this (project) was about an idea that captured the imagination of everybody we talked to about this.”
The $2 million in private funds became $3 million in private and public funds. Extensive fundraising efforts meant private money helped leverage public money that helped leverage additional private money.
“We had donors from all over the country — environmentalists, scientists, (river) navigation leaders,” Goodmann said.
Van Milligen cited the efforts of Enzler, Goodmann and Woodward in launching what would become an extensive redevelopment of Dubuque’s riverfront.
“They had this vision that they wanted to bring to Dubuque,” Van Milligen said. “It started out much smaller (in initial scope) but ended up being something pretty spectacular.”
In the late 1990s, the historical society forged a partnership with the City of Dubuque and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce to create the America’s River project, a fundraising campaign with a goal of redeveloping the riverfront.
“Forming a partnership with the city and the chamber was really important,” Enzler said.
After combining forces, the America’s River campaign began in 1998 with a goal of $25 million that soon increased to $30 million.
Enzler said Goodmann went to work bringing more individuals and entities into the mix.
“She knew how to develop partnerships,” he said. “She would organize all of these meetings, and we were a great team, driving to Des Moines or Minneapolis or St. Louis (to meet with potential donors). People were fascinated with what we were trying to do.”
STATE GIVES THE IDEA A BOOST
Originally set to focus on the Mississippi River around Dubuque, museum organizers eventually were convinced to broaden the scope of the museum to encompass the length of the river.
“We were meeting with the head of civil works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in his office,” Enzler said. “He said, ‘Why are you doing the Upper Mississippi River (Museum)? Why aren’t you doing the entire Mississippi River?’ We said, ‘Well, we don’t have a lot of artifacts from the lower Mississippi.’ He said, ‘But your visitors are going to want to know the story of the whole Mississippi River — and its watershed. I would strongly encourage you to do the whole river. It hasn’t been done, and somebody needs to take on the whole thing.’”
Museum organizers were preparing to bid their planned project in 2000 when Iowa lawmakers unveiled a funding mechanism that altered the scope of the story.
Initiated by Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and approved by the Legislature, the Vision Iowa program created a fund of $200 million for major development initiatives designed to help reinvent the state. America’s River campaigners completed the arduous application process, submitting their funding request in December 2000.
“We talked to so many people,” Enzler said. “The Vision Iowa grant (application) said, ‘Have you had any meetings? If so, list the date and organization you talked to.’ (Our list) was something like 60 or 70 events where we talked about our vision. People became so engrossed in the idea of what we wanted to do, and they were participating (by providing additional ideas). We talked to school classes, political people and heads of companies.”
Dubuque organizers requested $58 million from Vision Iowa. In April 2001, the program’s board of directors awarded $40 million to Dubuque — with a little more than half going to the river museum and the remainder to the City of Dubuque.
The Vision Iowa grant helped contribute to what became the largest fundraising campaign in Dubuque history, ultimately raising $188 million from federal, state, county, city, business and individual sources.
“We had huge federal funding, huge state funding, a huge city endorsement and funding and very significant county funding,” Enzler said. “We also had contributions from corporations and foundations, not just in Dubuque or in Iowa but the length of the Mississippi and the watershed. And there were (individuals) who were giving money. It was just remarkable.”
FROM DEVELOPMENT TO OPENING DAY TO TODAY
The America’s River campaign resulted in the construction of the River Discovery Center and two city amenities, the Mississippi Riverwalk (book-ended by Alliant Energy Amphitheater and American Trust River’s Edge Plaza Pavilion) and the city-owned Grand River Center, a convention and event center.
Museum organizers pursued their vision for a unique visitor experience as the project’s funding accumulated.
“There were so many people who provided expertise,” Enzler said. “They were authorities on river history, river ecology. They knew how to create a dynamic new museum.”
Architectural firm Esherick Homsey Dodge and Davis, of California, was hired to design the River Discovery Center, and Enzler said the exhibit designers carefully were selected with an eye toward aquariums.
“We were pretty strongly focused on history (museums) but not really qualified to design an aquarium, so that’s why we went with (Massachusetts-based) Lyons/Zaremba,” he said.
Frank Zaremba was the principal exhibit designer of the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
“They were the best (aquarium designers) in the world,” Enzler said.
Enzler said he knew the museum would be a success on its June 2003 opening.
“The feasibility studies were remarkable — like 97% or 98% positive,” he said. “There were one or two people who said, ‘Well, how is it going to be funded?’ and ‘How is going to stay open?’ Because, at the time, there were other aquariums that were going badly.”
Other, struggling aquariums had borrowed money with plans to pay off the debt with admission revenue.
“The difference was we were bound to not have any debt — we had the money — and we weren’t going to do more than we could afford,” Enzler said.
Museum organizers began referring to the under-construction River Discovery Center as “world class.”
“People raised their eyebrows a little bit and said, ‘Really?’ but then when we opened, (people) saw we knew what we were talking about,” Enzler said.
After its June 2003 opening, the museum exceeded its first-year attendance target of 270,000 by drawing slightly more than 300,000 people during its first 12 months.
The museum’s success combined with the opening of the other Port of Dubuque amenities reverberated across the city.
“That was the catalyst that got a lot of things going,” Rahe said. “That was the jumpstart for a lot of success here. When that whole port took off, the investment there spurred investment on Main Street and down in the Millwork (District).”
The America’s River campaign proved inspirational, according to Rahe.
“The (pairing of the) private and public sides of investment wasn’t only a template for our area — it was a template for the entire state,” he said. “People around the state looked at what happened in Dubuque and saw the (public and private) partnership and the good things that came out of it. I have heard that many times (across Iowa) during the past 15 years or so.”
In 2006, Peninsula Gaming, the one-time owner of the Diamond Jo Casino, donated its Portside building to the museum, along with a $3 million gift. Those elements sparked the second phase of the America’s River project, which resulted in the opening of the National River Center building in 2010. The $40 million expansion included a 2,600-square-foot gift shop, a nearly 40,000-gallon Gulf of Mexico aquarium, hands-on exhibits in the 4,725-square-foot RiverWorks interactive children’s area, a 4,544-square-foot RiverWays gallery and a 5,700-square-foot Rivers to the Sea gallery.
Goodmann said walking through the river museum today makes her emotional.
“It still takes my breath away. I can’t stop smiling, and sometimes I shed a few tears,” she said. “It’s amazing seeing people enjoying themselves, and the staff are so passionate. They love what they do.”
TURNING THE PAGE TO THE FUTURE
Strand joined the museum as president and CEO six years ago, after Enzler’s retirement. He previously had served as senior vice president of strategic relationships for McGraw Hill Education’s Higher Education Group in Dubuque.
“This is a great place to be,” Strand said. “It didn’t take long to decide this was a great next step for me. With the experts we have on staff, and with the fish and animals, I tell my old colleagues and friends that I learn something every day.”
Strand said the museum’s blend of history and nature makes it unique and helps it draw 180,000 to 200,000 guests annually.
“We have so many artifacts of history — river history, Dubuque history, regional history. We’re a hub of history,” he said. “That draws people here who are interested in that. The Mississippi River is our largest artifact, and the aquariums tell the stories of the animals in and around the Mississippi River and its watershed, so you attract people (who are interested in nature).”
Strand said he particularly is proud to alert visitors to the museum’s conservation efforts — work aimed at restoring populations of mussels, toads, coral and other endangered animals.
“This research and caring for animals that are endangered is really compelling, and it’s something that gives us a national reputation,” Strand said. “We have partnerships with 18 to 20 conservation organizations.”
After overseeing the recent renovation of the museum’s Rivers to the Sea space, Strand and his museum staff are preparing to add to the facility’s story by turning their attention to the 20-year-old River Discovery Center.
“As you have probably seen with Rivers to the Sea opening up, we are looking at each area of our campus with a few things in mind,” Strand said. “The first one is how it is (currently) as far as the mechanicals and the (heating, ventilation and air conditioning); the life support (for animals); and the conservation, education and history messaging; and what is the next step we can take to make more of an immersive educational experience for our guests.”
Strand said a review of the River Discovery Center revealed two areas for renovation and expansion.
“The otters are great fan favorites, but when we first built that exhibit, they were thought of as water animals that are on land for a little bit,” Strand said. “It is actually the reverse — they are land animals that love water. So, we’re going to build out the back of that exhibit to the outside (of the building) — about doubling the size of the (existing) exhibit — to give the otters more land, more areas to scamper around, and do all of their fun things. The plan is to add an otter slide in there because they play like crazy.
“The plan is to provide a better experience for the otters as well as our guests, so they can see the otters inside and outside in a bigger exhibit.”
Museum officials also plan to relocate and improve the center’s paddlefish exhibit.
“We’re planning on moving that over to where River of Choices is right now (on the westernmost side of the center) — where there are now four computer screens,” Strand said. “That’s going to turn into an immersive paddlefish exhibit. It will be about the same size (as the current exhibit) but the filtering will be better, it will be clearer, and you will see the paddlefish in a better area.”
Revising the flood table exhibit also is included in the museum’s near-term future plans.
“One exciting thing we have talked about is that we are close to trout streams in our area, but we don’t have trout in an aquarium yet,” Strand said.
An area of the center adjacent to the bayou tank with the museum’s alligator could be reconfigured to provide for the creation of a simulated trout stream.
“We could have some running water coming down there, and we could tell the story of the Driftless area and how trout are plentiful in the area,” Strand said. “That will allow us to talk about new stories as well as provide new species for our guests.”
Work on revising the River Discovery Center could begin next year.
“Funding pending, our tentative plan is to start doing work on the otters and the paddlefish in the fall of 2024,” Strand said.
Strand said renovation work could be completed in phases.
“We really don’t like to shut a whole area down if we can avoid it,” he said. “We may have to do otters first, then flood table work. The goal, if everything works out, would be to try to open (a renovated River Discovery Center) by spring break in 2025.”