Through more than six decades of marriage, Jan and Jack Felderman found ways to make sure whatever they needed to do — whether it be work, travel or just daily chores — they were able to do it together.
After all, being together is what they enjoy most.
“In the military and at home, we always tried to keep both of us involved,” Jack said. “We enjoyed doing things with the two of us. We love doing things together and always have. We’ve always enjoyed each other’s company.”
This past Thanksgiving, Jan, 85, and Jack, 87, celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Jack’s parents owned the former Dubuque grocery store Capital Food Market on Jackson Street, which made getting married during the week or even on a weekend tricky, Jan said.
“They were never closed on a Saturday to get married, so you had to do something on a holiday,” Jan laughed.
After Jan graduated from St. Columbkille High School in Dubuque and Jack from Loras Academy, Jan went off to Hawaii with her sister and Jack was deployed to Alaska after enlisting in the United States Navy.
When they both returned home, they met at a dance and were married just four months later, Jack said.
In the first few years of their marriage, they moved around a lot while Jack was deployed. While he was working, Jan stayed home and cared for their four kids: Bob Felderman, Bill Felderman, Mary Jo (Felderman) Amani and Patrick Felderman.
Eventually, when they moved back to Dubuque, the couple founded the real estate and investment company Continental Realty & Investments Ltd.
Jan was the president of the business, and Jack and his son Bob did the appraisal and real estate work, Jack said.
“I quit once in awhile,” Jan joked. “I walked around the block then came back because I had nowhere else to go.”
But when work was done for the day, they left all of their problems at the office and went home, Jack said.
“Both people in the relationship have to put in work,” he said. “We tried to talk everything out and work out both sides all the time. There are two sides to every story, and you have to listen to both sides.”
Bob Felderman said he admires his parents’ relationship and the affection they continue to show for each other.
“They did everything together,” he said. “They worked together and played together, and very few couples can do that and stay together today. I learned my philosophy from them, which is that they like everyone right up front and that’s what I really admire about them.”
Through the years, they both learned an important rule: Never go to bed angry.
“If you do, you take something and worry about it all night and into the next day,” Jack said. “You should never go to bed mad at the other half. You should get it resolved.”
Looking back now on all of their years of marriage and everything they have accomplished together, there isn’t one thing Jan would change, she said.
“If I had to do anything over, it would be the same way,” she said. “You not only have to love your spouse but you have to like your spouse to be together.”
Jack seconded that.
“You have to really love each other if you are going to stay together for 60-some years.”