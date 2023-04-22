Holding its first annual LIFE Dinner event since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, members of Dubuque County Right to Life Inc. on Friday made clear that their fight to end abortion in the United States is far from over.
This year’s dinner, which marks the 29th time the event has been held, was led with two addresses by Dr. Bill Lile, a medical doctor who now advocates for the use of medical technology to save the lives of unborn babies.
“The advances in medicine are changing the lives of babies,” Lile said. “It’s helping us save what I see as being our most frail and defenseless patients in the womb.”
While the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last June ended the federally granted right allowing women to have an abortion, the battle between supporters and opponents of abortion rights has largely continued, as individual states over the past year have grappled with enacting their own legislation restricting or permitting abortions.
Augustine Payne, executive director of Dubuque County Right to Life, said this year’s LIFE Dinner is intended to convey how much the landscape of anti-abortion advocacy has changed over the past year and how the efforts of organizations like his to end abortion must continue.
“Abortion is still a very important topic today,” Payne said. “We need to show how things like the abortion pill are still prevalent in our culture today.”
Rebekah Olson, a resident of Grinnell, Iowa, who attended the LIFE Dinner on Friday, said that though a major victory for abortion opponents came last year, abortion in the U.S. remains a major issue.
“I think this dinner is more celebratory this time,” she said. “A lot is still the same, though. The mission is still to save the children.”
Lile, a board-certified OB/GYN physician, said his advocacy against abortion began in 1999 when he and a partner purchased a practice in Pensacola, Fla., that offered abortions for patients.
Lile ended the practice and, since then, has been advocating his pro-life stance throughout the country, arguing that advancements in medical technology have made it more possible than ever to ensure the health and safety of the unborn.
Part of Lile’s presentation on Friday specifically focused on the use of steroids to induce abortions. His speech occurred while Americans eagerly awaited a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on whether Americans should have access to abortion pills containing the drug mifepristone. The court later Friday granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and a drugmaker to preserve access to the drug, for now.
A little more than half of abortions are performed using pills instead of surgery, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
During his presentation, Lile contended that the effects of abortion pills could be reversed by administering progesterone.
While a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that using progesterone to reverse a pill-induced abortion had a 64% to 68% success rate, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advocates against the practice, calling medication abortion reversal unsupported by scientific evidence.
