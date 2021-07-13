EPWORTH, Iowa — A Dubuque County man faces charges after authorities said he led law enforcement on a brief high-speed chase on Sunday night.
Clarence W. Brooks, 33, of Epworth, was arrested at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 20 near Epworth on charges of eluding, driving while revoked, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and second-offense operating while intoxicated, according to court documents.
Documents state that authorities attempted to stop Brooks’ vehicle on U.S. 20. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from law enforcement, traveling 85 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to documents.
Officers from the Peosta Police Department and Iowa State Patrol performed a “rolling roadblock” that forced Brooks’ vehicle to stop, and he was arrested.