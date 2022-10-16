The incumbent Democrat and challenging Libertarian running for the Iowa House of Representatives District 71 seat promise different paths if elected than the current Republican majority in Des Moines.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, faces Libertarian challenger Sean Schriver, an urban farmer and custodian, in the Nov. 8 election. Both seek to represent House District 71, which covers most of downtown and the Central Avenue corridor in the city of Dubuque and the areas immediately south of city limits.
Both candidates said they differ with Republicans in the majority in the Iowa House and Senate on many issues — including education, the economy and abortion — to varying degrees.
A different path
James said voters have expressed frustration with current state leadership on numerous fronts.
“We see the Legislature putting Band-Aid solutions on major problems — affordable child care, affordable health care, workforce retention and recruitment,” she said. “I don’t talk to any constituent at their door who says, ‘Yeah, it’s easier for me to find affordable and accessible child care in our state,’ or, ‘Yeah, it’s easier for me or my child to get brain health services.’”
Schriver said people have asked him for a more moderate approach to issues such as abortion and education curricula.
“People are unhappy with things happening around them culturally,” he said. “A lot of these issues are nuanced. Republicans have a way they want to do it. Democrats have a way they want to do it. They don’t (either) seem to want to listen to anyone but themselves.”
Education
James bemoaned Republicans’ giving public education lower-than-desired state funding increases, while proposals also have been made to allow some public funding to follow students to private schools.
“We are seeing teacher shortages, (paraprofessional) shortages, school closing like we’ve never had,” she said. “I would say that is because of chronic underfunding. If we fund our schools and give our teachers better pay, if we’re committed to world-class education, people want to be a part of that. But there are harmful attacks happening on our schools. I believe that is a larger strategy by Republicans to privatize our public education.”
James said she has no problem with private or religious schools, having been a chaplain at a private university herself, but that they lack the oversight public schools have and so should not receive public funding.
Schriver said he supports both parents taking the state funding for their child to a private school if they wish and bigger aid increases for public education.
“First of all, (public schools) don’t have the student to teach in the first place,” he said of situations in which a student switches to a private school. “Second, we continue to throw money at education, but money doesn’t solve everything. But can we devote more money overall to our education system? Yes. But I don’t support that unless you also give parents the choice when it is available (in their area).”
Abortion
James said she opposes Republican efforts to restrict abortion access and that voters do, too.
“We know that the majority of Iowans want reproductive freedoms,” she said. “I have not heard on the campaign trail, from Republicans, a whole lot of talk around reproductive freedoms because they understand that the public is not with them on this issue.”
Schriver said middle ground needs to be found on abortion access.
“I know I will limit my options as far as voters go by saying so, but I believe a woman has a right to her choice, but at some point — and I don’t buy that is at just three months — that is a baby with rights,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.