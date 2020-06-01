Diane Schulz always loved architecture and antiques.
So when she decided to check out a new organization called Dubuque Old House Enthusiasts, it was only natural that it fit right into her everyday life.
“My husband and I had a big love for old buildings and architecture,” she said. “We had collected antiques for years. This group seemed to be an extension to that part of our lives. We shared so many ideas.”
For years, Schulz, 72, continued to attend the meetings and also held signs alongside her fellow board members as they picketed the destruction of old buildings throughout the city.
In 1987, she helped put together the first tour of homes, during which members would take groups upwards of 700 people to a handful of historic homes in the city to learn about the history and hear their stories.
“We always tried to hit a different community,” she said. “We just really tried to do the best we could do to make it a fun, educational event. We put out a brochure every year.”
A portion of the money the organization raised from annual tours went to supporting agencies and efforts such as Four Mounds, Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Shot Tower Renovation Fund.
But after 36 years, Dubuque Old House Enthusiasts has disbanded after struggling for some time to find new members to replace those that had left the group.
“The older people thought they were too old to continue,” Schulz said. “It was really hard to get young people interested. I don’t think young people are interested in clubs like that. Most of the members are in their 50s and 60s.”
Near the end, Dubuque Old House Enthusiasts began partnering with local organizations including Key City Creative Center, Community Housing Initiatives, Heritage Works, Steeple Square, City of Dubuque and Four Mounds Foundation.
Longtime Dubuque Old House Enthusiasts member Dick Vorwald, 74, said he hoped these partnerships would be enough to keep the group alive, but in the end, it wasn’t.
“I was hoping we could hold on long enough that we could turn it over to a younger generation,” he said. “There are so many worthwhile projects, and when you get older, you don’t have the energy to do them all.”
However, he said he continues to support all six of the organizations they began working with and hopes they can continue to preserve the old homes and educate others on their history.
“I hope we can keep the past alive with those six groups fulfilling our dreams,” he said.