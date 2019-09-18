MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. will close a pair of local banking branches before the end of the year.
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Peg Hudson said a branch located in Hartig Drug, 1600 University Ave., will close on Dec. 6. A branch in Hazel Green, Wis., will shutter one week later.
She said the decision was influenced by widespread trends affecting the entire banking industry.
“Transaction counts (within physical branches) just keep going down and down, with more people embracing digital banking,” she said. “That is a trend that’s happening across the country.”
MidWestOne, based in Iowa City, in May completed its acquisition of ATBancorp, the parent company of American Trust & Savings Bank and American Bank & Trust Wisconsin.
Hudson said talks of closing the two branches predated the acquisition and that American Trust officials contemplated the moves for as many as five years.
She said the two branches collectively employ five full-time and two part-time workers.
“Everybody will have new positions within the company, and nobody is losing their position,” Hudson said. “It is hard to find good bankers. The employees (at these two locations) are tried and true.”
Hazel Green Village President David Jegerlehner said the MidWest One branch is the last remaining financial institution in the village, which has a population of about 1,200.
Hudson said the branch location, at 1925 S. Main St., was established in 1933. Over the years, it also shared that space with a barbershop and post office.
Jegerlehner said the MidWestOne closure will be particularly hard on the community’s elderly residents, many of whom haven’t adopted newer, digital banking options. These bank customers now will be forced to travel to branches in surrounding communities.
The prospect of another vacant storefront also is difficult to stomach.
“The town struggles enough, and now, we are losing another business,” he said. “Our Main Street is already pretty limited as it is.”
American Trust & Savings Bank established a branch location in the Hartig Drug building on University Avenue in 2007.
Hartig Drug Co. CEO Charlie Hartig said he will be “sad to see (MidWestOne) go.”
He said the bank branch adds value and convenience for customers.
“In the retail and pharmacy industry, any foot traffic is good traffic,” he said.
Hartig said the company aims to find another tenant to fill the bank space, noting that four or five entities have expressed interest.