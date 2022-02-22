DES MOINES — The Iowa Legislature had by Friday’s funnel deadline moved several bills out of committee meant to help combat statewide work-force shortages in individual sectors, rather than through a big, coordinated bill.
Ahead of this year’s legislative session, most area lawmakers listed the state’s workforce problems as a chief priority in Des Moines.
And as committees worked fast last week to advance bills — those not dealing with taxes or budget — before the Friday funnel deadline to keep them alive for consideration this session, area Republican lawmakers pointed to some successful efforts to improve the workforce landscape in the state.
“We have to think outside of the box over and over again to alleviate it and get very creative to come up with different ideas for each enterprise we deal with,” said Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, on Thursday.
Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, serves on the Senate Commerce Committee, where she said almost every bill that’s moved through has been “drafted around” workforce issues.
“It is top of mind when we do anything right now,” she said. “There isn’t probably a meeting where that topic doesn’t come up.”
Zumbach serves on the Senate Transportation Committee and pointed to a bill advanced on Thursday that raises load limits for semis, in an effort to reduce the demand for so many truckers.
“We’re in a position that we need roughly 10% less drivers on the road to alleviate some of the driving pressures in the trucking industry,” he said. “If each load can carry 12% more, it gets rid of 10% of the drivers needed to move the same amount of product.”
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said the House Human Resources Committee — on which she serves — has been advancing bills to improve workforce conditions in that industry.
“We are working on child care issues, health care workforce issues out of HR — specifically where we attack (deficiencies in psychiatric) residencies or student loan forgiveness, trying to keep young people who graduate college in Iowa to stay in Iowa by hoping they’ll work in rural areas to cover those deficits,” she said. “There are a couple of bills that came through Human Resources all tied to that.”
Lundgren also included workforce provisions in her gaming omnibus bill, which passed through the House State Government Committee last week. The bill would reduce the license level needed for nongaming employees at casinos.
“On the employment side of things, every single employee of a casino — whether they’re a deli worker, in one of the lounges or at the bowling alley, for example at Diamond Jo — all have to go through a big federal background check to be licensed in gaming,” she said. “That does disclude some people, not because they have a significant criminal background but because of the laws in Iowa. With this, they can have a license that is nongaming, where they don’t have to go through all of that federal background check.”
The House Education Committee — on which no area lawmaker serves — also advanced a bill that would allow teachers certified in other states to teach in Iowa without getting an Iowa certification.
Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, serves on the House Economic Growth Committee and said this sort of license deregulation is most of what she has seen from the majority party, pointing to a broad bill introduced by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“There are pieces of the bill that do things like reducing the standards of workplace safety and licensing requirements in industries where we want high standards,” James said. “We need to look at it in a holistic sort of way. We can’t just eliminate various licenses and say, ‘The problem is solved.’”
Several Republicans, including Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, also insisted their mission to cut income tax would soothe workforce woes. The Iowa House of Representatives passed a bill with a 4% “flat” income tax and exemptions for retirees last week.
“I think this taxpayer relief bill is going to bring more workers and jobs to the state of Iowa, which will help us out,” he said.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, questioned whether the bill would help workforce development at all.
“Why would we create a new retirement incentive when we have a workforce shortage, by making nearly everyone’s retirement income tax-free?” he asked. “Maybe the timing could be better on that.”
The Senate Commerce Committee also advanced a bill that shortened the span in which unemployed individuals can collect unemployment benefits from 26 to 16 weeks.
“Shortening unemployment, getting back to work will be big,” Koelker said. “We have to balance that out so for the vulnerable, (the benefits) are there but also make sure people who can work are doing so.”
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, argued that the key to solve workforce problems is investing in education so people can better their lot, and ensuring higher wages in key industries.
“Rather than investing money to ensure that child care workers are paid a living wage so child care can compete in the market, they say, ‘Child care centers can take more kids,’ so workers will have to take care of more children for the same pay,” she said. “If you pay them, they’ll come — like from the ‘Field of Dreams.’”
This is just the first funnel for policy bills. Spending and tax bills could still appear in coming weeks aimed at workforce issues.