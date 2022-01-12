A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including one for assaulting his girlfriend for hours.
Spencer J. Carter, 38, entered the pleas in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment, first-degree harassment and three counts each of interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations.
His sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 14.
If the plea deal is accepted, charges of false imprisonment, first-degree burglary, domestic assault and obstruction of emergency communications will be dismissed.
Court documents state that Carter punched, slapped and pulled the hair of Natasha E. Otterbeck, 39, of Dubuque. Carter also threw a drawer of makeup at her, knocking her down. He then dumped water, soda and the contents of an ashtray onto her.
Carter repeatedly prevented Otterbeck from leaving the residence during the assault, documents state. Otterbeck reported that the assault began at about 10 p.m. Aug. 17, and she was not able to leave until about 5:50 a.m. Aug. 18 when Carter tripped over a child’s basketball hoop.
In another incident, when first responders arrived at Otterbeck’s residence on Oct. 14, Carter tried to bite a police officer and spit on two firefighters, documents state.
In a third incident, Carter is accused of striking Dubuque County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Freiburger when Freiburger was breaking up a fight among inmates at Dubuque County Jail on Dec. 19.