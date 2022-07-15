In May of 1983, Gary Duster and a handful of other car enthusiasts gathered at Hudson’s Classic Grill in Dubuque to show off their vintage vehicles.
“There were maybe five or six of us that first night,” said Terry Fortmann, of Dubuque.
Four decades later, Gary’s Graffiti Nights is still going strong. This week, it debuted at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
“Gary gives it everything he’s got for this,” Fortmann said.
The weekly display, held every Thursday evening from mid-May to mid-September, draws an average of 100 pre-1979 cars of every make, model and color.
“I’ve always liked classic cars,” said Duster, who belonged to the Tri-State Classic Antique and Car Club. “And when I saw the movie ‘American Graffiti,’ which I saw more than a few times, I got the idea to do this.”
The 1973 George Lucas film tells the story of one night in the life of a group of teenagers during the rock ’n’ roll and cruising days of the early ’60s.
Duster has loved cars for as long as he can remember, and currently has 10 classic cars he has restored.
“I have a good-sized garage and a big driveway,” he laughed.
Keith Hilkin, of Dubuque, has been a steadfast attendee of Graffiti Nights since its inception. His sunset orange 1955 Lincoln is an example of some of the unusual colors no longer found among today’s models.
“That color is called Go Man Go,” Hilkin said.
Longtime attendee Dennis Wiegand, of Dubuque, sold his car last year, but still enjoys the camaraderie with other car lovers.
“I wouldn’t miss it,” he said. “You can come out here and talk to people about your car, and if you have a problem with it, someone here will have the answer.”
Chris Dawson, of Dubuque, was admiring the cars with his wife, Alisha, and four sons: Noah, 11, Adam, 8, Finn, 2, and Banx, 8 months.
“I just really like the old tech on these cars,” he said. “Today’s cars are completely different.”
While Dawson said he has no interest in restoring one of the cars for himself, he and his family enjoy browsing.
“Back then, it was just you and the motor,” he said. “It’s something I really appreciate.”
Gary’s wife, Patti, has come along for the ride for the past four decades, helping him put on the event each week during the summer season with help from neighbors Janel and Jerry Maro.
“We became car enthusiasts because of them,” Janel said. “Now they’ve got my husband involved in restoring a classic car.”
Patti said it is not only her husband’s love of cars, but his love of sharing them with others that has kept Gary’s Graffiti Nights going all of these years.
“Whatever people want to bring and show off, Gary is all for it,” she said. “He wants them to share what’s important to them. He loves these people, and he’d do anything for them.”
In honor of the 40th anniversary, Patti presented Gary with a quilt she had made out of T-shirts from past seasons of Gary’s Graffiti Nights.
“I was going to give it away in one of our drawings,” she said. “But everybody said Gary deserved to have it, and they’re right.”
Hilkin said all of the car owners appreciate the Dusters’ efforts to promote classic cars.
“Gary’s been doing this for us for all of these years for nothing,” he said. “We can’t thank him and Patti enough.”
