Noon to 1 a.m. today, 9 a.m. to close Saturday. A fundraiser for families of children with congenital heart defects, the event will also include music, a pinup show, mini-bike and chain races, art auctions, and more. Cost: $20 Single day, $35 weekend, $10 ages 13-18, free ages 12 and under, free active military. Tickets are available for purchase at the door.
Independent Bookstore Day
Saturday, River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s and kids’ books, cookbooks, gardening, nature, and pet books will be 25% off throughout the day, and the first 50 purchases will receive a jar of Phillips Heritage Homestead jam. Visitors will also get the chance to meet local author Heather Gudenkauf and Andie Donnan and Ashley Neises from Sandhill Farm. Local food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. More information: 563-556-4391
Sonny Days at the Museum
Saturday, Grant County History Museum, Lancaster, Wis.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free Community event to celebrate Sonny Tiedemann and his family’s contributions to Lancaster and Grant County. Events include a free sunflower seed planting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a book reading by Kay Tiedemann, author of “Sonny and his Car,” at 2 p.m. Charlie’s Cinnamon Sticks will be donated by Coffee Tree of Lancaster. For more information, call: 608-723-4925
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: Classics 3: Resonate and Revolutionize
Saturday and Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest conductor Tarana Sara Jobin leads the DSO in a program featuring Beethoven, Mary Watkins and Louise Farrenc. The concert will also feature guest pianist and LGBT activist Sara Davis Buechner. Cost: $16-$85. To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ar5zc96.
‘TREES’: A DUBUQUE CAMERA OPEN HOUSE
Sunday, EB Lyons Auditorium, Mines of Spain Recreation Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
Noon to 2 p.m. The Dubuque Camera Club Presents its digital photography exhibit “Trees” at an open house hosted by Mines of Spain. All are welcome to come view the work, meet area photography enthusiasts and experts, and, weather permitting, join a photographer-led photo walk. Cost: free. For more information, visit: www.dubuquecameraclub.com.