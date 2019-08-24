SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Monticello (Iowa) Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., Monticello Regional Airport, 20373 Iowa 38. Breakfast, airplane rides and aircraft on display.
Mississippi Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. at Camp Street east of Hy-Vee on Locust Street to carpool to Schurmier Teaching Forest, Elizabeth, Ill.
2019 Luke Fest, 3 p.m., Festival Grounds Park, Darlington, Wis. Music by Just Jake from 3 to 7. Silent auction starts at 7:15. After that, Pop Rocks will take the stage.
Summer’s Last Blast, 6 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. With the Spazmatics, Johnny Trash and Hot Greasy Wieners Reunion Show.
Sunday
Galena (Ill.) Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive. Admission: Browse a variety of products from vendors including those from local farms and different arts and crafts from local artisans.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Arboretum Worship Service and Potluck Picnic, 10 a.m., Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, Packard Pavilion. 9:45 Americana Dixie Band; 10 worship and back-to-school blessing. Children activities and picnic. Bring lawn chair, dish to share and tableware. Beverages provided. Rain or shine.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Tanner Scheckel, 10 a.m., Coconut Cove, 1549 Bluff Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
Johnnie Walker, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Winery,
W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Music in the Vines, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road.
John Janssen, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. Music by the Country Tradition Band.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Emple’s Rooftop Warehouse Party, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. For those 21 and older. Cost is $10.
A Grand Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. A sneak peek at the 2019-2020 season, including a selection of songs and dances from a variety of popular shows on the schedule.
Hal Reed & Mississippi Journey, 8 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Stones N Bones Band, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Massey Road, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Mixed Emotions, 1 p.m., Massey Marina, 9526 Massey Road.
A Grand Extravaganza, 2 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. A sneak peek at the 2019-2020 season, including a selection of songs and dances from a variety of popular shows on the schedule.
Nutsy Turtle, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52.
Jim Buennig, 5 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 8 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave. Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa, Iowa.
VISUAL ARTS
Sunday
Henry Matthiessen III- Photography Exhibit, noon, Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. A Free.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St.. lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave.. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., auditorium, next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Steeple Square Flea Market, 7 a.m., Steeple Square, 101 E 15th St. Will feature vintage and antique items, home decor, holiday decor, art and more. Concessions and a cash bar will be available. Cost is $2.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St.. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.