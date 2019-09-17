SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Sunday east of Shullsburg.
Riley A. Schuetz, 24, of Darlington, and John R. Anderson, 55, of Monticello, both suffered minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Wisconsin 11 near Lafayette County E. A press release states that Schuetz was driving a truck pulling a trailer east on the highway when he slowed to turn north onto Lafayette County E. Anderson’s semi-tractor trailer collided with Schuetz’s vehicle as Anderson tried to pass in a no-passing zone. Schuetz’s truck and trailer were pushed into the ditch.
Schuetz was cited with failure to signal, while Anderson was cited with passing in a no-passing zone. The release stated that both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.