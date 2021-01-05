A Dubuque-based wealth management firm has a new name after its acquisition by a Texas firm.
HK Financial Services has been rebranded as Avantax Planning Partners, according to a press release.
The release states that the firm will operate alongside Avantax Wealth Management.
Blucora, the parent company of Avantax, acquired HK Financial Services in July 2020.
The release states that HK Financial Services’ business model will not change. The firm will continue to provide wealth management and financial planning services.
As part of the rebranding, the in-house retirement offering that was formerly known as HK Financial Services Retirement Plan Services will now be known as Avantax Retirement Plan Services.