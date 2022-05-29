Nearly 20 local residents and groups have been selected to receive Governor’s Volunteer Awards in Iowa.

The recognition program is in its 38th year, and more than 500 awards will be presented this year at five ceremonies over the next month, according to a press release.

“Iowans take great pride in their deep and rich commitment for serving others. It’s in our DNA,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press release.

Honorees were recommended by nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities for the honors.

Local individual and group recipients included:

  • Janet Grass, Dubuque
  • Teresa Johannsen, Dubuque
  • Kim Johnston, Dubuque
  • Pauline Joyce, Peosta
  • Leo Kennedy, Peosta
  • Ron Ludwig, Dubuque
  • Susannah Maddock, Monticello
  • Tim Moothart, Dubuque
  • Mary Kay Patters, Dubuque
  • Kenneth Rion, Monticello
  • Anderson Sainci, Dubuque
  • Ellen Sandberg-Shook, Dubuque
  • Leta Schreyer, Dubuque
  • Tessie Strohm, Dubuque
  • Dubuque County Point of Distribution COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Length of service recipients included:

  • Tim Buelow, Asbury
  • Ellen Fliehler, Dubuque
  • Connie Kintzle, Peosta
  • Nora McCarville, Dubuque

