About 60 people gathered in the lobby of the Dubuque Museum of Art on Tuesday evening for a community conversation about racial equity and experiences with race relations in Dubuque.
“We’ll have some uncomfortable conversations about things that have divided us for centuries,” said Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support and member of the Dubuque Community School Board.
The free community event was sponsored by the Dubuque Museum of Art, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Telegraph Herald.
The conversation was slated to take place in the parking lot directly across Bluff Street from the “I Am A Man” mural on the side of the former KDTH building now owned by the Dubuque Museum of Art. However, a severe weather warning prompted the event to be relocated inside the museum.
There, attendees heard from a panel of six community members who shared their experiences with race in Dubuque.
Gary Stoppelman, executive director of the Dubuque Museum of Art, opened the evening by providing a brief history of the “I Am A Man” mural.
Billed as a temporary exhibition, the two-story creation was commissioned by the museum earlier this year in collaboration with Voices Productions, the organization behind Dubuque’s various downtown murals. It was created by Iowa artist Dana Harrison and inspired by a photograph taken at a 1968 memorial march for Martin Luther King, Jr.
During his remarks, Stoppelman played an audio clip of King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, delivered the day before his assassination.
“Our topic tonight … is our shared humanity,” Stoppelman said.
The six panelists offered their perspectives on such topics as critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Panelist Lindsey Lucille, owner of Unfiltered Brown Girls LLC, who is Black, spoke to the pain Black people feel when confronted with the phrase “all lives matter” as a retort to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“That puts us ten feet back,” she said. “Now we know that we’re going to have to fight twice as hard to prove our worth, our dignity, to you.”
Eden Wales Freedman, vice president of academic affairs and dean of faculty at Clarke University in Dubuque, who is White, said the phrase “Black Lives Matter” draws attention to the fact that although all lives do matter, “not all lives are in equal jeopardy.”
“All lives matter, but we haven’t realized that reality, so we have to fight for the lives that have been treated as ‘less than,’” she said.
Charles Cotton, vice president for enrollment management at Clarke, shared that he recently moved to the Dubuque area from the small community of St. Johns, Mich.
He said he has found a largely welcoming and diverse community in Dubuque, but as a Black male, he always is concerned when moving to a new town.
“There has not been a place that I’ve moved that my search didn’t include how Black people would be welcomed or perceived in that area,” Cotton said.
Antonio Mouzon, instructor of personal empowerment at University of Dubuque, agreed that as a Black man, race is a constant factor in his daily life. He noted that in a majority White community such as Dubuque, life can be “isolating” for people of color.
“If you can imagine if this room was flipped and there was a majority of Black people in this room, and you were one of the few White people in this room, that’s the reality that I have to live in every single day,” said Mouzon, addressing White attendees. “It’s an every-day, every-moment, every-second life for me, and it’s something you can’t escape or run away from.”
Despite the challenges they noted, panelists appreciated the opportunity to share their stories.
During the conversation, Lucille grew emotional.
“I’m 36 years old, and this is the first time where this is a safe space where I can talk about race,” she said. “Thank you.”
Dick and Joyce Smith, of Dubuque, attended the event in hopes of learning about the experiences of local people of other races.
“(We came) just to promote racial understanding, to hopefully learn more and become more comfortable with what we don’t understand,” Dick said.
Joyce agreed.
“(I hope we can) somehow come to the understanding of how important it is to reach out to all people, and the only way to do that is to come to these things and learn more,” she said.