MANCHESTER, Iowa – The City of Manchester plans to pursue five mill-and-overlay projects on streets this year.
The Manchester City Council has budgeted $270,000 for the project.
The projects include East Marion Street, between South Franklin and South Tama streets; Elm Street between Fourth and North Third streets; North Fourth Street between West Acres and Seely streets; South Third Street between the south side of the railroad and south of Grant Street; and South Fifth Street between the railroad and Grant Street.
While the start date is weather dependent and up to the contractor, the city can’t be billed until July 1, the start of the next fiscal year, but staff expects these projects to have quick turnaround times.