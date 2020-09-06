The Dubuque Walk to End Alzheimer's will look different this year, but plans are in place to continue with the Alzheimer's Association's annual fundraising event.
The event is slated for Saturday, Sept. 12, but it will not involve hundreds of people coming together to walk.
Instead, it will start with an online opening ceremony at 8 a.m. featuring local speakers and a presentation of "promise flowers."
Then, at 9 a.m., participants will walk "as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in their community," according to a press release.
"A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a 'view only' format on Walk Day at Washington Middle School to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s," the release states.
It later states, "With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention."
To register for the walk and to receive more information, visit act.alz.org/Dubuque.