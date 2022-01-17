Opening Doors will hold a fundraising Trivia Bowl event on Friday, Feb. 11, at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with trivia to follow from 7 to 9 p.m., according to a press release. Food and a full bar will be available for purchase.

The trivia contest will feature 10 rounds of questions in numerous categories.

The event also features raffles, mulligans and cash prizes for the top three teams.

Cost is $15 per person ($25 with a buffet) for teams of as many as 10 players.

Opening Doors is a nonprofit shelter and development center for women and children, operating three sites in Dubuque: Teresa Shelter, Maria House and Francis Apartments.

Register at OpeningDoorsDBQ.org/Trivia or call 563-582-7480. Individual players are welcome and will be placed on a team that evening.

