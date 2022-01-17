Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Opening Doors will hold a fundraising Trivia Bowl event on Friday, Feb. 11, at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with trivia to follow from 7 to 9 p.m., according to a press release. Food and a full bar will be available for purchase.
The trivia contest will feature 10 rounds of questions in numerous categories.
The event also features raffles, mulligans and cash prizes for the top three teams.
Cost is $15 per person ($25 with a buffet) for teams of as many as 10 players.
Opening Doors is a nonprofit shelter and development center for women and children, operating three sites in Dubuque: Teresa Shelter, Maria House and Francis Apartments.
Register at OpeningDoorsDBQ.org/Trivia or call 563-582-7480. Individual players are welcome and will be placed on a team that evening.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.