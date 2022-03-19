EARLVILLE, Iowa — A rural Delaware County resident is running for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Terry McGovern filed paperwork this week to run as a Democrat for the Iowa House of Representatives District 67 seat in this year’s election cycle. The district covers all of Delaware County, southwest Dubuque County and most of Buchanan County.
“Given the extremes in politics today, I feel I can bring a moderate view, a view that can work across the aisle and can work with Republicans to really create an Iowa not just in terms of drawing families here but making it a place where the future generation can thrive,” he said.
McGovern will be running against Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, who filed to run for the House seat in February.
New state legislative maps approved last year put Johnson and Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, together in the new Senate District 34. Johnson later announced he would run for the new House District 67 instead.
No other candidates have filed to run for the District 67 seat besides Johnson and McGovern.
McGovern said he decided to run in part due to his concerns about Republicans controlling the Iowa Legislature and governor’s seat for several years.
“I don’t think that’s good for democracy,” he said. “I think you need debate. One of my favorite Gen. (George) Patton quotes is, ‘If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.’ That’s not good for working families and communities.”
McGovern also said he feels that recent moves at the Capitol to cut taxes is at odds with the need for more funding for K-12 schools. High-quality education, affordable higher education and quality of life need to be priorities in order to keep Iowa students from leaving the state after graduation, he said.
“That’s concerning as we go into the future and need skilled workers for our workforce,” he said. “Those quality-of-life issues, I think that’s important for our workforce.”
He said he supports unions and the collective-bargaining process and that union jobs typically have higher wages and better benefits.
McGovern cited his background in business and decades of service in the U.S. military as experiences that will help him should he be elected to the Iowa House.
“The way I look at it, in terms of serving the people of Iowa, I’ve already served the people of Iowa through my military service,” he said. “For me to do this in a direct role as a state representative, there’s a level of security people should have in me.”