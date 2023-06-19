A grant program geared toward rural road improvement projects — proposed by area Wisconsin legislators — now waits for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers before being implemented.

Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, introduced in March a plan to establish the Ag-Road Improvement Program, which would invest $150 million in projects to improve roads frequently used by agriculture workers. The Joint Committee on Finance, of which Marklein is co-chair, recently set aside the $150 million as part of the $1.55 billion the committee outlined for the state transportation budget.