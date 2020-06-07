A week of peaceful protests aimed at combating racism culminated in a community celebration on Saturday in Dubuque.
Local residents gathered at Comiskey Park for the inaugural A Community United event, which aimed to bring people together during a time of societal unrest following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last month.
“If we can come together and collaborate (at events like A Community United), then why can’t we live together in peace and unity?” asked Gwendolyn Fountain, a founding member of Queens for Peace.
The group formed to lead the Switching Places Foundation to organize protests and a vigil in Dubuque after Floyd’s death. However, organizers said they never expected how quickly support would grow for their efforts to bring awareness to issues such as systemic racism and police brutality.
“The community support has been phenomenal,” Fountain said. “There has been so much love.”
The atmosphere at Comiskey Park on Saturday was friendly, as about 100 people enjoyed food, face painting, crafts, games and bounce houses that were spread out through the park. Performances, including from youth dance group AB Diamonds, were planned for the evening.
Amber Rae Graves, a Queens for Peace member and event organizer, arrived early to help set up the celebration. While moving tables and setting up sanitizing stations, she said the community participation has meant a lot to the new organization.
“This is the first time any of us have done anything like this,” she said. “It’s getting bigger and bigger than we ever thought it could be.”
Derekah Williams, a founding Queens for Peace member, stressed that extra COVID-19 precautions were taken for attendees’ safety. This included hand sanitizing stations throughout the park, a limit on the number of children in bounce houses at one time and a requirement to wear face masks.
Protests have taken place across the nation — and even in other countries — since Floyd died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. In some cases, events have resulted in violence between police and protesters.
Events held in Dubuque over the last week have remained peaceful, however. On Saturday, three police officers in yellow shirts stood on the outskirts of the park, away from the eyes of attendees.
Shar Baker, who attended the event, noted how peaceful Saturday’s celebration and the marches in which she participated were. She said she liked how the events provided an opportunity to get more involved in the community.
“(These events) have given a support system to people,” she said.
Part of the reason Queens for Peace formed was because incidents such as Floyd’s death cannot be allowed to happen anymore, Graves said, and people wanted to get involved in that change.
“We can’t just be sitting at home, feeling the way we feel,” she said. “That’s too much passion built up.”
Queens for Peace’s next step is to help people register to vote, Fountain said. Real change stems from people going to voting booths who are educated about the candidates on the ballot, she said.
Julia Sofolo, who recently moved to Dubuque, said she wasn’t sure what to expect from local protests when she first participated in one on Tuesday, but she was grateful that rumors of riots and looting have turned out to be unfounded.
Sofolo, who is white, said she came to Saturday’s event to celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement, saying it is important that white people show support for those efforts.
“We want to build a better community, and to do that you can’t tear anything down,” she said.