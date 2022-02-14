Billiards and bees are on the minds of Dubuque’s parks and recreation staff.
City staff members recently presented to the Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission their list of proposed improvement projects for fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1.
City Council members ultimately will consider improvement projects from city departments as part of their upcoming budgeting process.
Leisure Services is requesting $232,600 for improvement projects. That includes $20,000 to purchase recreational items and amenities for the building at Comiskey Park, which could include a billiards table, table tennis table and computers.
Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said the proposal stems from community-engagement meetings held during the city’s Re-Imagine Comiskey initiative. Those meetings helped shape an in-development project to make significant improvements to the park, including expanding its size, installing a splash pad and constructing new basketball courts. Construction on the $2.8 million project is expected to begin this summer at the earliest.
During those meetings, Kroger said, residents asked for the addition of amenities to the park building that would benefit youth and local organizations.
“We want to bring in stuff that our local teens will want to use as well as allowing for better engagement with neighborhood organizations,” Kroger said. “The main goal is to make it a more usable space.”
Other proposed improvement projects seek to expand the development of natural landscape in city parks. City staff members want to create new natural pollinator habitats in Murphy Park, Flora Park and other park locations. Another proposal requests the hiring of a contractor to conduct maintenance of existing natural landscapes in city parks.
Both requests require a total of $72,000 in funding, but neither proposal was recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen in his most recent budget proposal.
Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal said the expansion of natural prairie and pollinator landscapes at city parks both progresses city sustainability efforts and reduces long-term park maintenance costs.
“Whatever land we convert into pollinator area won’t require mowing throughout the year,” he said. “We typically try to convert parts of the park that already aren’t seeing a lot of use.”
Other projects proposed by the Leisure Services Department include installing sidewalk along Miracle League Drive from Veterans Memorial Park to existing sidewalk, removing invasive plants along the U.S. 20 corridor from Locust Street to Grandview Avenue and hiring a contractor to collect and dispose of tree branches and other natural waste found at city parks.