The next few days will see an increase in fireworks usage in Dubuque with an accompanying rise in confusion, authorities said.
Dubuque residents can purchase and possess consumer fireworks within the city limits, but can’t use them there.
A July 2017 change in Iowa law allowed for the purchase and possession of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles, and tube-fired missiles within the state.
“But the door was left open for cities to make (using consumer fireworks) illegal if they wanted to,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “Dubuque and some other cities made it illegal. It becomes confusing sometimes for citizens. You can buy them and possess them in Dubuque but you can’t use them in the city. Every year we answer multiple questions about why that is.”
Adding to the local confusion is that fireworks usage is legal in rural parts of Dubuque County.
“County residents are allowed (to use fireworks) within the unincorporated areas of the county, as well as any (in) city that does not have an ordinance prohibiting their use,” Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said. “Only law enforcement from the affected cities can enforce their city ordinances. I’m only saying this because I usually get a couple people every year that complain about the sheriff’s office not enforcing Dubuque’s fireworks ordinance. We don’t because we can’t in those cases.”
Usage varies by city in Iowa. Maquoketa allows fireworks on private property from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from July 1 to 7. The allowable time is extended to 11 p.m. on July 4. Earlier this year, the Dyersville City Council elected to keep in place its prohibition of non-commercial fireworks usage within city limits.
Across the Mississippi River, Lt. Josh Grabandt of the Platteville Police Department said that the only permitted fireworks in the State of Wisconsin are smoke bombs, snakes, and sparklers.
“If it goes up or blows up, it is prohibited,” said Grabandt, who noted that Platteville police receive an increased number of fireworks-related complaints before, during, and after July 4.
City of Galena officials recently issued a reminder that consumer fireworks are illegal in the city and in Illinois.
“We are attempting to be proactive to decrease the number of calls our officers handle,” said Galena Police Chief Eric Hefel.
Hefel said multiple fireworks-related calls can occur in the nights around the Independence Day holiday.
“We are a small department, so handling all the calls can deplete us at times,” Hefel said.
Welsh said Dubuque police expect to receive an increasing number of fireworks complaints in the coming days.
“In the last month, we have only had 20 complaints for fireworks,” Welsh said. “That seemed low to me, so I ran (a statistical report for) the same month last year, and it was 28. But here’s the catch, I ran the report last year from today’s date (June 26) to July 5, and we had 143 (complaints). We’re just entering that peak.”
People criminally charged with exploding fireworks in Dubuque face a $250 fine, Welsh said. People who allow fireworks to be discharged on their property could be fined $750.
Welsh said more confusion results from the challenges police face in enforcing the fireworks prohibition in Dubuque. Welsh said the average police response time for a fireworks complaint is 63 minutes.
“When an officer is checking an area of a complaint, they might only find remnants of fireworks — if even that,” he said. “On the third of July, especially in the Point area, (fireworks usage) is so hard to enforce. We will have a lot more officers working July 3, but their priority is not going to be neighborhood fireworks. (The priority) is going to be safely getting tens of thousands of persons out of the area that night.”