When Wayne Konrardy was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Idaho, he was given 30 days of leave to race home to La Motte, Iowa, to see his brother, who had been wounded in Vietnam, before he died.
The trip home in 1965 was the highlight of Wayne’s life, not only because his brother did not die, but also because that was the visit during which Wayne met Mary Laugesen, the girl who would become his wife of 55 years.
“I was so happy he was still alive,” said Wayne, now of Dubuque. “He wanted to double date, and I went so that I could watch him.”
Wayne invited a girl he knew, but due to miscommunication about the timing of the date, she wasn’t able to go.
“My brother said to me, ‘There’s a girl in Dubuque that I really like and I’d like you to meet her,’” Wayne recalled.
Once they got to Dubuque, Wayne’s brother revealed that they had invited Mary, a friend of his girlfriend, to serve as a replacement date.
Wayne wasn’t interested in a blind date, but his brother convinced him, promising that if Wayne coughed to signal he wanted to leave, they would make up an excuse. So they stopped at Mary’s house.
“We went in,” Wayne said. “She wasn’t downstairs yet, and I could hear her walking down. They had like an accordion door, and the door opened, and she walked out, and I thought to myself, ‘Don’t cough now!’
“I looked at her and thought, ‘This is a dream, she’s the most beautiful girl I ever saw.’”
Mary remembers exactly what she was wearing — a blue suit and blue patent high heels. She remembers her first sight of Wayne, as well.
“They were both in uniform, and he was the tall one,” Mary said. “I was really happy I got the taller one.”
The four went to see “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and had dinner. Wayne was so smitten that when he got home, he told his mother that he had met the girl he was going to marry.
Mary took a bit longer to fall for Wayne. She had just broken up with a boyfriend and wasn’t looking for a relationship. But she and her friend went out with Wayne and his brother 27 times over the course of 30 days before Wayne returned to the Air Force.
Mary thought Wayne was polite. During one date, while he waited for her to finish getting ready, he picked up a dish towel and started helping her mother with the dishes.
“I knew I really liked him,” Mary said. “I thought he was Superman. I thought he’d make a really good husband and a really good dad someday.”
Wayne went back to Mountain Home Air Force Base, and they kept in touch through letters and visits.
“I’d never met anybody like him before,” Mary said. “Still to this day, he tells me he loves me every day. He tells me I’m beautiful.”
Wayne was ready to propose, practicing his speech in the mirror and even giving her a pearl ring to gauge her reaction to a ring box. But the couple’s actual engagement didn’t go at all like he planned.
During one of Mary’s visits to Idaho, they were engaged by a twist of fate.
Mary was distracted, reading a letter from her mother, when a man Wayne knew stopped to chat and showed him a ring he planned on giving to his own girlfriend.
“He showed me the ring, and I thought Mary was paying attention,” Wayne said. “I really wasn’t interested in his ring, but he said, ‘Aren’t you going to show it to her?’ So I grabbed the ring and went over. Well, she reached up, grabbed it out of the box, put it on her finger and said it would never come off.”
“I did,” Mary said. “Because he was so bashful, I thought I’d help him.”
Mary hadn’t been paying attention earlier and didn’t realize Wayne was showing her someone else’s ring.
Wayne frantically pulled the man aside and offered to buy the ring from him. He didn’t tell Mary the truth of their engagement until they had been married for years.
They were married at the chapel on the base on January 14, 1967.
They lived in Idaho for three years, until Wayne was released from the Air Force and they moved back to Dubuque, now the parents of two boys, John and Jim.
Jim recalls learning to love baseball from his father and family camping trips.
“He always worked a lot of hours, so it was hard to get those times together, but when we did, it was everything,” Jim said.
Wayne worked at a chemical plant in East Dubuque for about 10 years before becoming a car salesman for 22 years.
For several years, Mary worked for a seasonal party planning business before getting jobs at Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
For their 50th anniversary, Wayne took Mary back to Idaho and proposed to her kneeling in the gravel at Anderson Ranch Dam, sharing the speech he had prepared years earlier.
They renewed their vows at the same chapel, the only spot on the base that hadn’t changed in 50 years.
They retired together in 2012 and began traveling and doting on their grandchildren. They have four, as well as two great-grandchildren and two-step-great-grandchildren.
Jim said his parents always have been dedicated grandparents, something he has tried to emulate with his own children and grandchildren.
Right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Wayne was diagnosed with cancer, making the past two years particularly stressful. Jim said that Mary was strong, supporting Wayne.
Wayne and Mary said it is important to appreciate your spouse.
“I always told my boys, ‘Find a girl that you love more than yourself and never forget it,’” Wayne said. “I know I’m lucky.”
“He treats me so very special,” Mary said. “... I love his humor. He’s got good humor, and he makes me laugh every day. I love how he is loved by everybody.”