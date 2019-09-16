GALENA, Ill. — Galena officials are considering taking down one of the city’s water towers.
City Council members last week were presented options for the future of the aging water tower on Franklin Street, located next to Galena Middle School.
The 450,000-gallon tower was constructed in 1963 and requires repainting and improvements in order to bring it up to state code. However, the water tower might not even be needed to maintain the city’s water infrastructure.
“We are considering the age of the tower and the question of its usefulness,” said City Administrator Mark Moran. “It’s something that we might be able to get rid of.”
In 2007, the city constructed a 500,000-gallon tower in the city’s industrial park. Based on population trends, the Franklin Street tower has since been rendered mostly unnecessary, and could be removed without any impact to water pressure, Moran said.
Improvements to the city’s water infrastructure still are required.
Moran said any action taken on the water tower also would include work to address water pressure irregularities in certain parts of town.
Council members were presented with two options: repair the existing water tower and make the necessary improvements to water infrastructure for $1.5 million, or remove the tower and make the same improvements for $1.2 million.
So far, council members appear to be leaning toward the tower’s removal.
“Right now, if we can get by without having the water tower, then that is what I want to do,” said Mayor Terry Renner. “We have enough storage with everything.”
Council Member Jerry Kieffer said he also is in favor of removing the water tower.
“It’s an eyesore and it’s going to cost a lot to redo it,” Kieffer said. “It’s not needed anymore, so I say we get rid of it.”
If the council does choose to pursue taking down the water tower, funding avenues still must be explored, Moran said.
He said the city likely would look into an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forgivable loan program for water improvement projects.
Council members have waited to make a decision until they have a clearer understanding of the potential impact on water rates. Moran said he intends to present that information sometime this year.