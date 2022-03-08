Jacob Jansen
The City of Dubuque has named a new resource management supervisor.
Jacob Jansen’s role includes planning and supervision of the city’s collection and processing of solid waste, recyclables and organics, according to a press release.
Jansen “will work to identify waste reduction efficiencies in an effort to identify a path toward zero waste,” the release states. Jansen also will help to implement various city initiatives.
Jansen earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from Loras College and is completing his master’s degree in sustainable peacebuilding at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
