Residents of rural Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Clayton and Delaware counties are getting a snapshot of the quality of their local water sources.
Officials with the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority recently revealed the results for a series of tests the agency has conducted of its local watershed, testing for levels of chloride, sulfate, nitrate-N, dissolved reactive phosphorus and E. coli bacteria.
While chloride and sulfate levels were relatively low when compared to state averages, the levels of nitrate-N, E. coli bacteria and dissolved reactive phosphorous were above statewide levels.
The Maquoketa River Watershed encompasses large swaths of western Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, along with a small portion of Clayton County.
Watersheds make up the rivers and streams of an area where rain and other water sources run off, eventually draining into larger water sources, including lakes and reservoirs.
Officials with the Maquoketa River Watershed Authority began testing the watershed three years ago in an effort to gain insight into the quality of the area’s local water sources.
“Water quality impacts people in a number of ways,” said Lynette Seigley, a research geologist who worked with the watershed authority on the project. “People may use it for their drinking water, or it can be used for recreational purposes. Our goal was to get a snapshot in time of our water quality.”
Over the three-year period, watershed authority officials and volunteers collected water samples from a variety of locations encompassing the watershed, totaling 45 different testing sites by 2021.
The results show that the highest levels of chemical components were typically found in the northeast portion of the watershed, in Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties.
In those areas, high levels of phosphorous and nitrate-N were found, both of which lead to increased plant growth, which in turn can cause decreased oxygen levels in local water sources.
Seigley said the levels of phosphorous and nitrate-N in the watershed are likely the result of the area’s land use. Nitrogen, which converts into nitrate in water, and phosphorous are found in fertilizers for agriculture and manure.
E. coli bacteria in local water sources is also often the result of runoff animal waste.
Larry McDevitt, chair of the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority and a member of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, said his agency hopes to use the results of the test to secure state and federal funding for projects that will reduce the impact of agriculture on the watershed and improve overall water quality.
“We don’t have much for projects right now, but we’re looking to secure additional funding,” he said.
McDevitt pointed to the recently passed federal infrastructure bill as a potential source of funding, which includes $55 billion in funding for improving water quality and water infrastructure.