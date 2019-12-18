PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said one person was injured in a crash that shut down a Grant County highway for four hours Monday.
Daniel B. Stewart, 54, of Ham Lake, Minn., was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m. Monday on Wisconsin 81 near Grant County D north of Platteville. A press release states that Stewart was driving a semi-tractor trailer owned by Ruan Transportation east on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound truck pulling a trailer, driven by Tyler D. Johnson, 29, of Platteville. Stewart’s semi continued across the highway, crashing into a ditch, running through a fence and then coming to rest in a pasture.
Johnson and his passenger were not injured, according to the release.
It states that the nearby stretch of highway was closed for four hours in the wake of the wreck. Johnson’s truck was damaged but drivable. The semi and the trailer that Johnson was pulling both had to be towed from the scene.
Authorities said Stewart will be issued citations for operating left of center and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.