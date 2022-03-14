Dubuque County residents are asked to complete a survey that local officials hope will help identify areas of need in the county’s brain health services.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, in partnership with Dubuque County, recently launched the survey, which is available through March 25 on the foundation’s website.
Respondents will be asked about their perceptions on services, accessibility and what they see as the most pressing brain health issues for county residents of various age groups. All information entered is confidential, and results will be shared with county leaders to inform their approach to serving residents’ brain health needs.
Peter Supple, the community foundation’s director of nonprofits, said the survey gives officials a way to prioritize funding and resources.
“It gives us an idea of what we should be focusing our time and energy on,” he said. “If there’s primary barriers that raise to the top, we’re going to try to attack those as a community.”
Supple said the foundation completed a similar survey in 2016. Although that survey was a broader community needs assessment that addressed many topics, Supple said child care and brain health emerged as the two main areas of need.
From that survey came several brain-health-related programs and initiatives in the Dubuque community, including a new brain health access center at Hillcrest Family Services and a mobile crisis unit connecting law enforcement officers who respond to brain health crises with Hillcrest service providers.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough said the new survey will offer a current picture of brain health needs in the area, which might have changed for many residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s obviously critical to get updated information and begin to gather the data as we come out of the pandemic to see what’s changed,” she said. “… That will certainly drive decisions about what services are needed and where the gaps are. Quite frankly, we know that there’s gaps everywhere, but this helps us be sure that (our decisions) are grounded in information that’s been gathered in a professional and competent way.”
Mental Health/Disability Services of the East-Central Region of Iowa also is partnering with the community foundation on the survey, which is funded through the county’s tax levy for mental health and disability services.
CEO Mae Hingtgen said the survey will help guide officials as they seek to increase awareness of existing brain health resources, develop additional options and remove barriers to access.
“The pandemic has really shone the light on the fact that more people are suffering from brain health concerns these days,” she said. “The survey will help us gauge whether people know what services are available for them, as well as their willingness to access those services.”
Supple said community foundation officials will compile survey responses and share the report with county staff and supervisors to determine the next steps. He hopes to develop five or six targeted recommendations for the county based on survey results.