GALENA, Ill. — A political novice who grew up in two different cultures, East Moline attorney Esther Joy King hopes to bring less partisanship and more civility to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“My mission is to bring energy and excitement, and reassure people that it’s possible to stand for values we believe in and to reach across and create civility and create results,” King said Wednesday before a meet-and-greet event in Galena hosted by the Jo Daviess County Republican Central Committee. “It’s not about compromise. It’s about empathy and understanding where other people are coming from, and working together to find solutions.”
The U.S. Army Reserve captain is one of three Republicans who have filed paperwork to run for the 17th Congressional District seat in Illinois currently held by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.
Others who have filed to run for the seat include Eugene Farrell, a U.S. Army veteran from Roseville, and Bill Fawell, a real estate broker from Galena. Fawell has twice unsuccessfully run for the seat, most recently as his party’s nominee in 2018.
Democrat William Craig Swisher, of Rockford, has filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to run for the seat, which represents all of Jo Daviess County.
The daughter of Christian missionaries, King lived with her family in a converted school bus during her early childhood before moving to Juarez, Mexico, near the U.S. border. After graduating college, King moved to Kabul, Afghanistan, where she served as an aid worker.
“We lived on both sides of the border at different times,” King said. “(Immigration) is certainly a very personal issue for me. I’ve seen how the border issues affect people’s lives. … And it’s absolutely something we as a country need to develop a compassionate, legal solution for the immigration issues that we face.”
That includes increasing border security and overhauling the immigration system “so that people who deserve to be here” and who will thrive “have access to opportunity” and are “able to come to our country,” she said.
King earned her law degree from Northwestern University, and began her legal career as a commercial real estate attorney in Chicago. The 33-year-old also served as former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s liaison between the tech industry and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
King currently serves in the Judge Advocate General Corps with the U.S. Army Reserve at the Rock Island Arsenal.
She says she is pro-military, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life and pro-small business.
King supports President Donald Trump’s crackdown on China, which has sparked an escalating trade war that has ensnared American farmers through tariffs on U.S. commodities.
“However, this region — our agricultural industry — cannot just take it on the chin for the entire U.S. economy,” King said. “We need to pursue ways to ensure that we have open trade for our products to markets that consume our products.”
Jerry and Diane Myers, of Galena, said they were impressed with King as a young, energetic candidate who represents conservative values more in line within a swing district.
“We have a deep faith, and we have very strong feelings in support of the military,” Jerry Myers said. “We also have very strong feelings about border control.”