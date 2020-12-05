At least 15 lodging operators in southwest Wisconsin landed state grants to help weather the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the COVID-19 Lodging Grants on Thursday, with grantees awarded an average of about $350 per eligible room in Wisconsin.
“The folks in our hotel and lodging industry have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as folks have reduced their travel this year to help stop the spread of the virus,” the governor said in a press release. “The tourism industry will be core to our state’s economic bounceback, and these funds will help provide some economic stabilization now so visitors to enjoy their favorite destinations later.”
The local grants were as small as $1,050. The local recipients who received at least $5,000 included:
- Darlington: Bridges Hospitality, $14,000
Mineral Point: Nupur Hospitality, $17,500
- Mineral Point: Travelers Inn, $9,450
- Platteville: Holl Properties, $24,850
- Platteville: Param Property, $15,400
- Platteville: Pari Property, $17,150
- Platteville: Platteville Lodging, $17,150
- Prairie du Chien: Pums Hospitality, $22,400
- Prairie du Chien: Shree Sai, $11,200