ELIZABETH, Ill. — Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County recently awarded $10,000 in grants to three organizations serving local youth.
The grants to the Galena school district, Cats Care at the River Ridge school district and Galena Art & Recreation Center are the first from the foundation’s youth fund, a press release states.
The Galena school district is receiving $6,055, which will be matched by Galena Education Foundation to help pay for a virtual reality, immersive experience to augment lessons in different subjects.
The ARC is receiving $3,100 for youth cooking and art classes.
Cats Care is receiving $250 to help provide coats, hats and mittens for students in the River Ridge district who need them. Local fundraisers will match the grant funding.