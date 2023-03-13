MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to an altercation in which police said he and his roommate stabbed each other.
David B. Anderson, 65, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury. He initially was charged with willful injury causing serious injury but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.
Plea documents state that both prosecutors and the defense will argue for “any legal recommendation” for sentencing at Anderson’s sentencing hearing, which is set for April 7.
Court documents state that Anderson kicked in the bathroom door on Dec. 3, 2021, and confronted his roommate, James E. Meisland, then 20.
“James pushed past David to get to his bedroom, but David kept advancing towards him,” documents state. “David grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen.”
Anderson then stabbed Meisland, causing an injury that ultimately required doctors to remove Meisland’s spleen. Police said Anderson later admitted to stabbing Meisland first.
Meisland also had grabbed a knife and reported that, after he was stabbed, Meisland stabbed Anderson back “an unknown number of times,” documents state.
A third person drove the men to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where medical staff said “Anderson’s injuries were life-threatening and he may not survive,” documents state. Police were notified when the men showed up at the hospital with stab wounds.
Both men then were airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Online court records do not show any charges filed against Meisland in relation to the incident.