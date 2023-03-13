MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to an altercation in which police said he and his roommate stabbed each other.

David B. Anderson, 65, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury. He initially was charged with willful injury causing serious injury but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.

