Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy has proposed a significant change in his department’s presence both in the county jail and on the county’s roads.
In his annual budget presentation to the county Board of Supervisors, Kennedy pitched moving five deputies from the county jail to road patrol and replacing them with noncertified corrections personnel. This change would come with a hefty upfront price tag and reimagine the day-to-day operations inside the jail.
However, Kennedy told the supervisors that this is one way to solve a problem he has seen coming for years.
“Going back to 1990, the population was 86,403,” he said. “The expected population when they get this census completed is around 97,700. All the population growth has been in the county, which is our coverage area.”
The size of his department’s road patrol, Kennedy asserted, has not grown enough to keep up with the population — adding just one deputy and one captain in those 30 years. He based this notion on federal statistics that prescribe the appropriate number of law enforcement per person in a jurisdiction.
“If you look at the number of people we have to cover, we should have between 36 and 45 road patrol deputies, according to national standards,” he said. “We have 19 plus one captain. We’re not asking to more than double our road patrol to cover these areas. We’re asking for an incremental growth of our road patrol over the next five years.”
He proposed one deputy per year be moved from jail duty to road patrol over five years. In that time, those deputies and three current part-time civilian jail personnel would be replaced by seven full-time civilian jail personnel.
Kennedy said civilian personnel would not be armed, transport inmates, file charges or serve arrest warrants as the deputies in the jail can. For this reason, they could enter the job at a lower pay scale.
“When I look at some of the basic jobs we’re doing, I question if we need a certified deputy to be doing that,” said Jail Administrator Capt. Mike Muenster. “As it pertains to caring for the inmates, we won’t be lacking in that with the civilian officers.”
County Supervisor Ann McDonough pointed out that the proposal represents a significant change at the jail.
“This is a direction that we’ve not gone before,” she said. “It is certainly an out-of-the-box (way of) thinking.”
The plan would start in fiscal year 2022, when one deputy would move from the jail to the road. That deputy and three part-timers would be replaced with three full-time civilian staff that year.
According to county Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman, that would cost the county an extra $165,400, even after factoring in the $77,250 in savings by losing the three part-time positions. It would also require the purchase of a new patrol vehicle, which isn’t included in the $165,400 figure.
Kennedy said that by his math, the lower salaries of the civilian personnel — versus adding five patrol deputies while keeping the five jail deputies — would be an annual savings of $71,000 to the county after the five-year phase-in period. County Budget Director Stella Runde said she would get back to the supervisors with more solid numbers.
County Supervisor Harley Pothoff — a recently retired road patrol captain for the sheriff’s department — said the change would satisfy a need in the county.
“If you have more patrol out there, it’s going to increase highway safety,” he said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham was generally supportive of the additional coverage the change would give to residents of the county’s smaller cities. He pointed out that they have municipal governments as well.
“If you look at the population numbers, the unincorporated numbers haven’t grown very significantly,” he said. “The growth has been in those small towns — Asbury, Epworth, Peosta — mainly along the Highway 20 corridor. One alternative is those cities provide some funding.”
Kennedy said that, perhaps more than anything, the change provides a solution to the problem of recruitment.
“It’s been well-documented nationwide the difficulties law enforcement is having recruiting personnel,” he said. “At the same time, we have people who are interested in working in law enforcement but can’t pass the civil service test for some reason or can’t pass the physical. This offers them a foot in the door and allows us to retain officers who might rather be working outside of the jail.”
County budgets are due to the State of Iowa by March 31.