PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Two priests who served in a Prairie du Chien parish were included in a recently released list of clergy members against whom sexual abuse claims have been substantiated.
The Diocese of La Crosse released a list of more than 20 Catholic officials who had been credibly accused of sexual abuse. That list includes James Finucan and James Stauber, both of whom spent time in Prairie du Chien at St. John Nepomucene Parish, among other stops in the diocese.
The diocese reported a single substantiated case against Finucan, who died in June 2009. Stauber, who died in August 2010, faces multiple substantiated allegations, according to the release.
The release does not specify at which parish each incident is alleged to have occurred.
According to the diocese’s website, a substantiated allegation is “one for which sufficient evidence exists to believe that the abuse occurred.”